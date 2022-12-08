Things to do in Baltimore Dec. 9 to 15

Visit a place made of candy, drive or walk past lighted holiday displays, see a holiday classic with a Baltimore twist, take the kids to see cartoon characters come to life, or shop for artwork produced by local talent.

Ongoing: 12 days of Candy Lane

Giant ice cream cones in Candy Lane. (HANDOUT)

Get into the holiday spirit with a trip down Candy Lane, 100 N. Charles St. The free event is sponsored by the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore. Enjoy a stroll in the candy forest with the whole family, including leashed pets. Upcoming events include a Frozen Sing-a-Long (Friday, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.) and Family Fun Day (Sunday).

Through Dec. 16

Ongoing: Symphony of Lights

Attendees walk among holiday lights including a large illuminated wreath during Symphony of Lights at Merriweather Post Pavilion. (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun)

Load up your car with family and friends for a drive past holiday-themed displays at the Symphony of Lights at Merriweather Post Pavilion, 10475 Little Patuxent Parkway in Columbia. More than 300,000 bulbs make up the display that has been a Howard Country tradition for over 25 years. Tickets cost $20 for cars and $10 for pedestrians. Those 21 and older can enjoy a walking tour with drinks for $12 to $40. Tickets are $15 to $50 for a walk-through with fireworks on Dec. 31. See the display weekdays 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and weekends 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. merriweatherlights.com

Through Jan. 1

Ongoing: ‘A Christmas Carol’

"A Christmas Carol," transported to 19th-century Baltimore, is presented at Chesapeake Shakespeare Company through Dec. 23. (Varsity Graphics and Teresa Cast / BSMG)

See a holiday classic with a twist when Charles Dickens’ ghost story gets transported from Victorian England to Baltimore in “A Christmas Carol” performed by the Chesapeake Shakespeare Company, 7 S. Calvert St. Showtimes vary. Tickets cost $55 for adults and $25 for ages 25 and under. Call 410-244-8570 or go to chesapeakeshakespeare.com

Through Dec. 23

Saturday and Sunday: ‘PAW Patrol Live!’

'Paw Patrol Live!' comes to the Hippodrome this weekend. (Jamrs Wessels www.RockMemphisL / HANDOUT)

See characters like Ryder, Marshall and Chase from the hit Nickelodeon series come to life at “PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure” at the Hippodrome, 12 N. Eutaw St. The team rescues some pups and discovers a pirate treasure map. Ticket prices range from $44 to $161. baltimore.broadway.com

Saturday 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and Sunday noon and 4 p.m.

Ongoing: ‘Holiday Show’ at Gallery 1448

Bonita (2022) Engraving on copper with hand-coloring by Ian Jackson, one of the artists featured in a new show at Gallery 1448. (HANDOUT)

Peruse the works of local artists at the “Holiday Show” at Gallery 1448, 1448 E. Baltimore St. Featured artists include Ian Jackson, Lauren Case, Molly Roberts, Sabrina Yelverton and more. Artwork in various mediums, crafts and holiday cards will be for sale. Admission is free and hours are 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. chesapeakefamily.com

Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Friday: Art After Hours

Art After Hours party at the BMA. - Original Credit: Baltimore Museum of Art (HANDOUT)

Get your party on at Art After Hours at the Baltimore Museum of Art, 10 Art Museum Drive. The party’s theme is early 20th century nightlife with speakeasy-themed cocktails and a Juke Joint Throwback performance. Admission costs $20 for members and $25 for non-members. Get your tickets at artbma.org.

Friday 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

