Things to do in Baltimore Dec. 30 to Jan. 5

Celebrate New Year’s Eve with fireworks, a party and a concert. Go to a 90′s R&B concert or have your kids do science experiments with a winter theme.

Saturday: New Year’s Eve fireworks

The city's New Year's Eve Spectacular is set to begin at 9 p.m. New Year's Eve at the Inner Harbor. (GENE SWEENEY JR / Baltimore Sun / The Baltimore Sun)

Watch the sky aglow at the New Year’s Eve Fireworks display at the Inner Harbor. The free event is sponsored by the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts. The display starts at midnight and lasts 12 to 15 minutes. (Previously announced concerts have been canceled due to weather.)

Saturday at 12 a.m.

Saturday: New Year’s Eve ‘Parisian’ celebration

Get your party on at One Night in Paris. - Original Credit: Charm City Countdown (HANDOUT)

Join the 14th annual New Year’s Eve celebration at the Hilton BWI Airport Hotel, 1739 Nursery Road in Linthicum Heights. The theme is “One Night In Paris, A Parisian Fantasy” with food, drink and live music. The event is the annual fundraiser for Caring Communities and CityFam, two local charities. Caring Communities, founded in 1998 by Mona Freedman, focuses on disability awareness, training and events. Ticket prices start at $119. charmcitycountdown.com

Saturday 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Saturday: BSO Fusion Series

A sketch of classical composer Ludwig Van Beethoven. (AP Photo/File) (AP)

Take a musical trip that spans the greatest composers of the past to pop artists of today at the BSO Fusion concert “Beethoven to Beyoncé” on New Year’s Eve at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, 1212 Cathedral Street. The concert pairs classic composers like Brahms with modern singers likeLady Gaga. Or Bach paired with Bruno Mars. The artists do not appear in the performance, only their music. Three vocal soloists will join the full orchestra. Ticket prices range from $35 to $65. bsomusic.org

Saturday, 8:30 p.m.

Friday: Bobby Brown and Dru Hill

Bobby Brown attends the TV One Urban One Honors at The Eastern earlier this month in Atlanta. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Urban One Honors) (Paras Griffin / Getty Images for Urban One Hono)

Enjoy a blast from the past when Bobby Brown and Dru Hill perform at the “90′s R&B Ladies Nite” at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena, 1000 Hilltop Circle. Ticket prices start at $91. Brown is known as a founding member of the popular R&B group New Edition and for such hit songs as “My Prerogative“ and “Every Little Step.” Baltimore’s own R&B hitmaker Dru Hill is known for “In My Bed,” “Beauty,” “These are the Times,” and more. vividseats.com

Friday 7:55 p.m.

Ongoing: ‘Tis the season for science

'Tis the Season for Science at the Maryland Science Center. (HANDOUT)

Kids can enjoy winter-themed science experiments at “‘Tis the Season for Science” at the Maryland Science Center, 601 Light Street. Create a shrunken ornament, make your own snowflakes, enjoy snow without the cold and much more. Hours for the last three days of the event are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Sunday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Tickets cost $26.95 for adults, $25.95 for seniors and $20.95 for children. mdsci.org

Through Jan. 1

