Things to do in Baltimore Dec. 2 to 8

See a holiday classic, watch dolphins frolic, learn how to paint a bird, watch a classic movie set to music or ride a magical train.

Ongoing: ‘White Christmas’

Sal Rocha (Bob Wallace) and Austin Rubinoski (Phil Davis) and Ensemble in White Christmas at the Classic Theatre of Maryland. (HANDOUT)

Go see a holiday classic when the Classic Theatre of Maryland presents “White Christmas” at 1804 Annapolis Street in Annapolis. The story is about Bob Wallace and Phil Davis, who follow a sister act to Vermont and perform at a venue owned by their former commanding general. Ticket costs from $55 to $75. Performance dates are Dec. 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18, 21-24 and showtimes are 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sunday. Holiday showtimes are: Dec. 21 at 2 p.m., Dec. 22 at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 23 at 2 p.m. and Dec. 24 at 6 p.m. Call 410-415-3513. classictheatremaryland.org

Through Dec. 24

Ongoing: ‘4D Film: Being Dolphin’

'Being Dolphin' at the National Aquarium. (Philip Smith / HANDOUT)

Travel with a pod of dolphins across the ocean in a “4D Film: Being Dolphin” at the National Aquarium, 501 East Pratt Street in Southern Pier 3. Watch underwater views of the dolphins as they live and play. Ticketscost $5 each for the 15-minute film. Call 410-659-4269. aqua.org

Through Dec. 30

Friday: Painting on slate

Each students will pick a piece of slate that inspires them. Keep the work of art on display or give it as a special holiday gift. (Rog Hicks)

Take a class and learn how to paint a bird on a piece of slate at Manor Mill, 2029 Monkton Road. Choose a bird to paint on a snow-covered tree branch. All supplies will be provided, including slates that have been rescued from the roof of a building from the late 1800s. The class costs $68 per person. manormillregistration.as.me

Friday 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: ‘The Godfather Live In Concert’

Marlon Brando in a scene from Paramount Pictures "The Godfather," in an undated promotional photo. (Anonymous / AP)

See Francis Ford Coppola’s epic tale of family set to live music when the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra presents “The Godfather Live in Concert.” The 1972 film and first in the trilogy won three Oscars. Go to the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall at 1212 Cathedral Street. Ticket prices start at $25. my.bsomusic.org

Saturday 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Ongoing: Polar Express

Tom Hanks (right) in "The Polar Express." (XX)

Take a ride on a magical train at the Polar Express Train Ride at the B&O Railroad Museum, 901 W. Pratt Street. Ticket prices range from $47 to $90. Seats are available Dec. 2-4, 9-11 and 16-19. Purchase tickets at borail.org

Friday and Saturday 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

