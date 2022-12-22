Things to do in Baltimore Dec. 23 to 29

Take a break from the holidays and watch the Ravens play, listen to a holiday concert, check out a private art collection by one of Baltimore’s most famous residents, marvel at a train set and miniature town or get tickets to a children’s favorite come to life.
Saturday: Ravens vs. Atlanta
Cheer on the hometown team when the Ravens host the Atlanta Falcons Saturday at 12:55 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium, 1101 Russell Street. The Ravens continue to strive to be one of the top seeds in the postseason. Ticket prices range from $59 to $336. ticketmaster.com
Saturday, 12:55 p.m.
Ongoing: Marcus Johnson Holiday Celebration
Get in the holiday spirit at the Marcus Johnson Holiday Celebration at Keystone Korner Baltimore, 1350 Lancaster St. Johnson plays keyboard and performs R&B and jazz music. In-person tickets start at $30 and streaming costs $10. instantseats.com
Thursday to Saturday, 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Ongoing: John Waters Collection
See the private art collection of one of the most famous Baltimore celebrities at “Coming Attractions: The John Waters Collection” at the Baltimore Museum of Art, 10 Art Museum Drive. Waters, who favors art that is witty, abstract and absurd, donated over 370 works to the museum. The exhibit can be viewed 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday, except on Thursday with extended hours of 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. https://artbma.org/exhibition/coming-attractions-the-john-waters-collection
Through April 16
Ongoing: Highlandtown Train Garden
Hobbyists and children of all ages will admire the miniature trains that wind through a model of a Baltimore community at the Highlandtown Train Garden at 520 South Conkling St., in Engine House #41. The display is open Fridays, Saturdays and Mondays through Jan. 2. Admission is free and street parking is available in the area. highlandtowntraingarden.com
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Monday: ‘Baby Shark Live! The Christmas Show’
Get your hands up like a shark fin and singalong to the catchy tunes at “Baby Shark Live! The Christmas Show” at The Lyric, 140 West Mount Royal Ave. Baby Shark and Pinkfong go for a holiday swim as they sing and dance. Ticket prices range from $36 to $49. eventticketscenter.com
Monday, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
