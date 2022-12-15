Things to do in Baltimore Dec. 16 to 22

Take a holiday walk past lighted displays, listen to a Christmas concert performed by tuba players, see holiday trains big and small or give a gift to a child in need this holiday season.

Saturday: Baltimore’s 37th TubaChristmas

The 37th annual TubaChristmas at the Inner Harbor Amphitheater continues a Baltimore tradition. (HANDOUT)

Celebrate the holiday season with a Baltimore tradition the 37th annual TubaChristmas at the Inner Harbor Amphitheater between Light and Pratt streets. Christmas carols will be performed by over 200 tuba, sousaphone and euphonium players. The concert is free. Call 443-760-8290.

Saturday 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Ongoing: Holiday Light Walk

Visitors to Guinness Open Gate Brewery can enjoy a beer and a stroll through the 2-acre lawn to view festive decor, outdoor light installations and the iconic keg tree made with over 250 kegs. (Guinness Open Gate Brewery / HANDOUT)

Talk a walk among lighted displays at the Holiday Light Walk at Guinness Open Gate Brewery, 5001 Washington Blvd. in Halethorpe. See the toucan, harp, seal and the holiday keg tree made from over 250 kegs. The December event is free. Hours of operation are: Thursday 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday noon to 10 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Call 443-575-6893.

Through Dec. 31

Ongoing: Miracle on 34th Street

Lights from row homes are reflected in vehicle glass as people visit the Miracle on 34th Street in Hampden. (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun)

Take a break from shopping and dining to enjoy the Miracle on 34th Street in Hampden. From dusk to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and dusk to midnight Friday and Saturday, the houses will display their lights and holiday decorations for all to see. Head to 726 West 34th Street.

Through Jan. 1

Ongoing: Holiday Festival of Trains

Forrest Gaske, 4, of Rockville, watches the model trains intently during a visit to the Holiday Festival of Trains in 2020. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

For the conductor in your house, the Holiday Festival of Trains at the B&O Railroad Museum, 901 West Pratt Street, is a delightful detour. Take a train ride, visit Santa’s Winter Village or admire the Holiday Model Layouts. Tickets cost $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and $16 for children. borail.org

Through Dec. 31

Saturday: Toys for Tots

Toys for Tots can be dropped off at Hard Rock Cafe Baltimore, where diners who donate can receive a discount off a meal. (HANDOUT)

Don’t miss your chance to spread a little holiday joy to a child in need. Donate an unwrapped gift for Toys for Tots and get 15 percent off your check at the Hard Rock Cafe, 601 East Pratt Street. Leave your gift/donation at the host stand prior to sitting down for your meal. Call 410-347-7625.

Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

