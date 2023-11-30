Things to do in Baltimore Dec. 1-7

Go behind the scenes with Queen B, enjoy a night of standup with an SNL alum, attend a boat parade, see the king of rock ‘n’ roll a hundred times over, or see two Christmas classics reinvented.

Ongoing: ‘Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé'

Beyonce during her opening show for the North American leg of her tour, at the Rogers Center in Toronto. (THE NEW YORK TIMES/NYT)

Get a behind-the-scenes look at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri. To celebrate, Warehouse Cinemas, 727 W. 40th St., will release the film with a premiere event during opening weekend. There will be a selfie wall, Renaissance-themed décor by Chic Designs by Sherelle, a “Break My Soul” cocktail featuring Charm City Meadworks and giveaways. For ticket information go to rotunda.warehousecinemas.com/home

Showtimes start at 12 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday (Premieres at 7 p.m. Thursday)

Friday: David Spade

David Spade is known for his time as a cast member on “Saturday Nigh Live” and television sitcoms: “Just Shoot Me,” and “Rules of Engagement.” (Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

Actor/comedian David Spade brings his style of comedy to The Lyric, 140 W. Mount Royal Ave. Spade is known for his time as a cast member on “Saturday Nigh Live” and television sitcoms: “Just Shoot Me,” and “Rules of Engagement.” Spade and fellow SNL alum Dana Carvey co-host the podcast, “Fly on the Wall.” Ticket prices range from $40 to $61. ticketmaster.com

Friday 8 p.m.

Friday: Night of 100 ELVISes

The 27th annual Night of 100 ELVISes will be at The Lord Baltimore Hotel on Friday. (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun)

The Lord Baltimore Hotel, 20 W. Baltimore St., will be overrun by pompadour hairstyles, rhinestone jackets and blue suede shoes at the 27th annual Night of 100 ELVISes. Doors open at 4 p.m. and music begins on all stages at 4:45 p.m. Entertainers donating their time to this event include: Josie Baltimore, Chris Presley, The Slickeroos and more. Tickets cost $104. nightof100elvises.com

Friday 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Saturday: Lighted Boat Parade

A festive sailboat approaches the Inner Harbor during the annual Baltimore Parade of Lighted Boats. (Josh Kuckens, for The Baltimore Sun)

The 35th annual Lighted Boat Parade, hosted by Anchorage Marina and Sail Baltimore, includes festive decorated boats with sparkling lights and creative holiday themes. The event begins with a tree lighting at Pier P followed by a parade on the water that can be viewed from Canton, Fells Point, Harbor East or the Inner Harbor. The event is free. sailbaltimore.org

Saturday 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Ongoing: ‘A Christmas Carol’

Gregory Burgess stars as Ebenezer Scrooge in Chesapeake Shakespeare Company's adaptation of "A Christmas Carol." (Teresa Castracane)

Charles Dickens’ classic Christmas ghost story gets transplanted to 19th century Baltimore at “A Christmas Carol” with a Baltimore twist performed at the Chesapeake Shakespeare Company, 7 S. Calvert St. The adaptation is by Laura Rocklyn and directed by Erin Bone Steele. Ticket prices range from $29 to $55. For dates, showtimes and tickets go to chesapeakeshakespeare.com

Friday through Dec. 22

Ongoing: ‘‘Twas the Night Before’

Cirque du Soleil's Nicole Faubert and Guillaume Paquin perform on aerial duo straps during a rehearsal for ''Twas the Night Before...' (TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP via Getty Images)

Don’t miss this brave interpretation of a holiday classic “‘Twas the Night Before...” by Cirque du Soleil at The Hippodrome Theatre, 12 N. Eutaw St. The show exposes about the virtues of generosity and friendship. The final performances this weekend are: Friday at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday at 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday at noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Ticket prices range from $61 to $146. baltimore.broadway.com

Friday, Saturday, Sunday

