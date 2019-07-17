Baltimore rapper DDm to release beer with Wet City Brewing

Wet City Brewing is collaborating with Baltimore rapper DDm on a new beer named after his single, “He Say She Say” to debut Friday at a Wet City Brewing happy hour as the bar’s first Artscape event.
Baltimore based rapper DDm released his latest album “Beautiful Gowns,” on July 3. Since its release, it’s been streamed over 13,000 times on Spotify with “He Say She Say” his most popular song according to the streaming site, raking in more than 5, 514 streams. Last year, DDm’s political commentary videos went viral. The self-proclaimed “Secretary of Shade” calls his fan base The Cabinets.
Brewery co-owners PJ Sullivan and his brother, Josh Sullivan were brewing the beer when they were inspired by DDm’s song.
“We love the song,” PJ Sullivan said. “We were listening to it while brewing and my brother and I were like ‘Hey, we should name the beer this [after him] and reach out to DDm and see if he’s down.”
A frequent Wet City Brewing customer, DDm was elated when they proposed the idea to him in a direct message on Instagram.
“I had a great relationship with [Wet City Brewing] and they have that blonde cake [pastry] that I absolutely love,” DDm said. “I was surprised when they messaged me.”
Sullivan described the beer as a Hazy IPA, sweet with a fruit-inspired flavor and a mix between yellow and orange in color. DDm, who is not much of a beer drinker himself, said the idea of a sweeter brew appealed to him.
“I love ciders and things like that,” he said. “When they told me what the taste was I was like ‘Okay, yea, this is totally me, let’s do it.'”
Artscape weekend happens to fall on the Baltimore brewery’s three-year anniversary. DDm will also be in control of the playlist. Those who are planning on attending should expect to hear disco and dance music from his favorite artists including Missy Elliot and Lizzo.
Wet City Brewing collaborates with other breweries every year, but this is their first beer partnership with a Baltimore artist.
Although DDm will be out of town for the rest of Artscape weekend, he is grateful for this opportunity and thanks his cabinet for their support.
“I’m getting a lot of attention now and that’s really thanks to the people,” he said. “Without the general public and the people that follow me…none of this would really be happening.”
If you go
When: 2:00 p.m., Friday, July 19 - 2:00 a.m., Saturday, July 20
Where: Wet City Brewing, 223 W Chase St, Baltimore