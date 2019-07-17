Baltimore rapper DDm to release beer with Wet City Brewing

Baltimore based rapper DDm released his latest album “Beautiful Gowns,” on July 3. Since its release, it’s been streamed over 13,000 times on Spotify with “He Say She Say” his most popular song according to the streaming site, raking in more than 5, 514 streams. Last year, DDm’s political commentary videos went viral. The self-proclaimed “Secretary of Shade” calls his fan base The Cabinets.