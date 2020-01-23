Bookseller Lydia Quixano Pérez and her 8-year-old son, Luca, flee their home in Mexico after Lydia’s journalist husband publishes an expose of the new leader of the drug cartel that has taken over Acapulco. In retaliation, 16 people in Lydia’s family are slaughtered at a quinceanera celebration for Lydia’s 15-year-old niece. Only Lydia and Luca are spared, and they embark on a harrowing dash for the U.S. border. In a flash, mother and son are stripped of their middle-class privilege and transformed into just two other illegal immigrants scrambling to survive.