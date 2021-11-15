Review: Miró Quartet opens the Shriver Hall Concert Series’ new season — and a long-anticipated return to live music

Take the third movement: “The summer storm laughed and lilted and shouted until it found a shady spot, beneath an oak’s dappled counterpoint.” The text and music (which, in the score, Shaw describes as “a jumbly smear”) collaborated seamlessly, and each was better for it. The exception was movement “III & 1/2,” when, per the title, “the second violinist stood up and said hello to the audience. Everyone was grateful to know which movement they were on.” As text, this is a funny, whimsical moment. In execution, it felt unnecessarily cutesy, and without the benefit of a program, a listener would likely feel confused and taken out of the music.