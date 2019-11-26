The only thing that might be more polarizing than talking politics at the Thanksgiving table is holiday music: Generally, you either hate it or you love it. Fans might look forward to December playlists for their warmth and cheer; but their counterparts dread them for the same reason. But are our seasonal songs really as monochromatic as we seem to think? Here’s a roundup of classical holiday concerts in the greater Baltimore area that will satisfy a multitude of tastes, from traditional Christmas choral music to Irish folk tunes.