Baltimore Choral Arts to perform ‘Elijah’ by Mendelssohn, who found harmony in his Jewish and Protestant heritage

During his tragically curtailed life, the 19th century German composer Felix Mendelssohn became adept at code switching.

Mendelssohn was born Jewish, but his parents baptized him as Protestant while he was still a child in an effort to protect him from the anti-Semitism raging through Europe. Even after he was grown, Mendelssohn rarely referred to his dual religious identity publicly. But his Jewish heritage and Protestant upbringing run all through “Elijah,” his greatest work.

The emotionally intense and at-times comic oratorio of the Old Testament prophet and superhero who raises a child from the dead, trounces a king in a grudge match and ascends to heaven in a chariot of fire will be performed at 3 p.m. Sunday by the Baltimore Choral Arts Society under the baton of music director Anthony Blake Clark.

The production of the 1846 oratorio features a 45-member orchestra and 120-person choir. The title role will be performed by Carl DuPont, a bass-baritone who has performed with opera companies around the world and who now is an associate music professor of voice at Johns Hopkins University’s Peabody Institute. The performance also will feature soloists soprano Laura Stewart, mezzo-soprano Linda Maguire and tenor Brian Giebler.

“A lot of scholars have looked at ‘Elijah’ as a dialogue that Mendelssohn is having with himself about his Jewish identity,” Clark said. “But I don’t think this is about Mendelssohn in conflict with himself. Instead, the oratorio expresses a beautiful and touching duality that I find quite compelling.”

Jakob Ludwig Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy, a German composer, pianist and organist, is considered one of the greatest musicians of the Romantic period. (Bildagentur-online / UIG via Getty Images)

The composer was the grandson of the renowned Jewish philosopher Moses Mendelssohn. Of Moses’ six children, two remained Jewish, two converted to Catholicism and two — including the composer’s father Abraham —became Protestant, according to an article in The Library of Congress.

Abraham Mendelssohn added a new Christian name, “Bartholdy,” at the end of their traditional family name. He later urged the now-adult composer to drop his original surname altogether, saying, “there can no more be a Christian Mendelssohn than a Jewish Confucius.”

But Felix Mendelssohn didn’t listen to his dad when he composed “Elijah,” his final major work, which was created just one year before his death at age 38. The oratorio celebrates the Jewish prophet as a bona fide hero.

‘It isn’t just that the oratorio conveys a lack of shame about Mendelssohn’s Jewish background,” Clark said. “It expresses a fondness and sense of admiration for that heritage. His grandfather Moses Mendelssohn’s writings are still being studied today, and I don’t know that those roots are easily ripped out.”

The music and text depict a thoroughly human Elijah with relatable flaws.

“Elijah is angry and devoted and manic,” Clark said. “He has to ask God for things multiple times before they happen, and it creates this interesting doubt in him.”

Clark suggested that concertgoers listen for a four-note motif that sounds something like “da bum bum bum.” It occurs in the oratorio each time Elijah is about to perform a miracle.

The Baltimore Choral Arts Society rehearses Felix Mendelssohn's oratorio, 'Elijah' before their May 21 concert at Morgan State University's Murphy Fine Arts Center. (Kasey Yhap)

Audience members also might listen for a particular musical interval — a minor third — performed by the oboes during the challenge match between Elijah and Ahab, the king who introduced the pagan god Baal to Israel. The two men call upon their deities to demonstrate their power by setting fire to a sacrificial wooden pyre. When Ahab beseeches Baal for help but can’t so much as raise a wisp of smoke, Elijah taunts, ‘Call him louder!’ — and the oboes pick up the refrain.

“It’s almost like being on the playground and hearing, ‘Nyah, nyah, nyah, nyah nyah,’” Clark said. “It’s really strikingly funny.”

But if Mendelssohn refused to renounce his Jewish heritage, it came at the cost of subjecting the composer to anti-Semitic attacks.

According to a 2020 essay by Carolyn Swartz on the American Classical Orchestra’s website, Mendelssohn’s longtime acquaintance, the composer Robert Schumann, wrote a letter warning his wife, Clara to be wary of the composer’s supposed greed. “Jews will always be Jews,” Schumann wrote, “[who] take a seat ten times for themselves” before giving one up to a Christian.

And the year after Mendelssohn’s death from a stroke, the composer Richard Wagner wrote a notorious essay called “Jewishness in Music” labeling his predecessor as superficial, sentimental and second-rank. Wagner’s diatribe effectively destroyed Mendelssohn’s reputation for more than a century.

But if the world around Mendelssohn demanded that he choose between his religious faiths, the composer himself didn’t seem to think that was necessary. The final minutes of “Elijah,” Clark said, make it clear that the composer had fashioned an identity for himself that drew from both religions.

“For most of the oratorio, the character of Elijah is presented in this very messianic way,” Clark said. “And then at the end, we suddenly have this very expectant feeling. There is a definite pivot, and it represents a turning from Elijah toward Christ.

“It conveys a message about hope and clarity and finding yourself. I don’t think it’s far-fetched to conclude that Mendelssohn picked from the best of both worlds to create his own personal belief system.”

If you go:

“Elijah” will be performed at 3 p.m. Sunday May 21 at Morgan State University’s Murphy Fine Arts Center, 2201 Argonne Dr. Tickets cost $25-$40 and can be bought by calling 410-523-7070 or at baltimorechoralarts.org.