The original “Rocky Horror,” a staple of the midnight-movie circuit since its release more than four decades ago, stars Tim Curry as Dr. Frank-N-Furter, a scientist and “sweet transvestite from Transsexual, Transylvania," determined to create the perfect man in his laboratory. Susan Sarandon and Barry Bostwick play straight-laced newlyweds who stumble onto the lab while seeking shelter during a rain-soaked night. While there, they are seduced, turned into statues, find themselves in outrageous costumes and perform a tribute to movie musicals of the 1940s.