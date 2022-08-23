Charm City Live is new arts festival set for Sept. 24 in downtown Baltimore

Charm City Live, a one-day free arts festival featuring musicians with national reputations, will debut Saturday, Sept. 24, at the War Memorial Plaza in Baltimore.

Mayor Brandon Scott announced Tuesday that the event, which will take place from noon to 8 p.m., will include live performances by recording artists such as Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, a kids’ zone and food from local eateries.

Advertisement

Scott said the new festival is aimed at celebrating the melting pot of the vibrant cultures that make up Charm City.

“I am excited to have Charm City Live be another opportunity ... to gather for a day full of festivities designed to appeal to a diverse group of people,” Scott said in a news release.

Advertisement

“I believe it is essential to create opportunities for people from all walks of life to connect. What better way to do so than by hosting a festival that brings out the best of Baltimore, from food to local talent and everything in-between?”

The festival lineup includes Edmonds, who has won 12 Grammy Awards including 2014′s duet with Maryland native Toni Braxton, “Love, Marriage & Divorce”; the powerhouse R&B and gospel singer Kelly Price; the platinum-selling singer and songwriter Jonathan “Jon B” Buck and pop singer Rebecca Black.

The new festival is in part the city’s attempt to fill the void created by the cancellation of such popular events as Artscape, the Baltimore Book Festival and Light City Baltimore. A re-imagined Artscape will return in the fall of 2023, with the other two festivals tentatively expected to follow within the next year.

During Charm City Live, motorists are warned to expect road closures on Gay, Baltimore, Saratoga, Lexington and Fayette Streets.