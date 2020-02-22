The full trailer for “Charm City Kings,” Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s take on Baltimore’s 12 O’clock Boys dirt bike culture, has dropped.
“Every Sunday in the summer, everybody with a bike show out,” protagonist Mouse, played by young actor Jahi Di’Allo Winston, explains at the beginning. The trailer goes on to show Mouse striving to join a group of the city’s best riders, the Midnight Clique, and getting mixed up in Baltimore’s drug trade along the way.
Shots of the movie, filmed in Baltimore, show plenty of city sights, including its rowhouses, front stoops and HipHop Fish and Chicken.
Following a teaser trailer shared last month, the preview posted online Friday is viewers’ first look at the film since its Jan. 27 premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. There, the film won the Special Jury Award for Ensemble Cast.
“Me ’n Jada been cookin’ this one up for a minute!” Will Smith posted on YouTube. “Can’t wait for y’all to see it — it’s FIRE!”
He praised cast members Meek Mill, the hip-hop artist who plays a rider named Blax, and the stars of its young ensemble, Winston, Donielle Tremaine Hansley and Kezii Curtis.
“And our director Ángel [Manuel Soto] painted Baltimore with a beautiful cinematic brush,” he added.
Baltimore native Jada Pinkett Smith is one of the executive producers of the film, from Sony Pictures and Will Smith’s production company Overbrook Entertainment. Sherman Payne, Chris Boyd and Kirk Sullivan and Oscar-winner Barry Jenkins (“Moonlight”) wrote its screenplay, which was based on the 2013 documentary “12 O’clock Boys,” from Maryland Institute College of Art graduate Lotfy Nathan.
The movie opens in Baltimore, Los Angeles and New York on April 10, and more widely a week later.