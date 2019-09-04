Seventh-grade Baltimore teacher set to launch new theater company in Pigtown bar

Patrick J. Regal, who teaches seventh-grade English and language arts at Mount Royal Elementary/Middle School, launched a Kickstarter campaign to support Charm City Classics Company on Sunday. The campaign webpage said that the company, which Regal leads as artistic director, “seeks to redefine the word ‘classic’ in regard to the theatre, whether that be well-known or underappreciated works of a time long ago, more contemporary plays that have redefined the theatrical landscape, or the development of new work that will create the classics of tomorrow.”