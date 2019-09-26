'Art is not neutral’: Baltimore Center Stage kicks off season by stepping into the political arena

“Miss You Like Hell” depicts a road trip taken by a mother and daughter. Beatriz is an artist and an undocumented alien from Mexico. She desperately wants to reconnect with the child she hasn’t seen in four years — especially before the upcoming court hearing that will determine whether she can legally remain on this side of the border. Her daughter, 16-year-old Olivia, was born in the U.S. and lives in Philadelphia with her father. But the teen struggles with depression and feelings of abandonment.