The play is called “Men on Boats.” Where are the boats?: Previous productions featured the bows and hulls of four lightweight, portable boats, named for the vessels that made the real-life trip. But at Center Stage even the vestige of watercrafts has been eliminated. Instead, the actors gather in four groups on stage and mime the action of being tossed about by the waves. The boat props aren’t missed; audience catches on pretty quickly that it’s watching a journey downriver.