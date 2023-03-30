Billie Holiday, ‘The Hot Wing King’ and a Locally Grown festival: Baltimore Center Stage unveils its new season

Baltimore Center Stage is shaking up its lineup of plays for the next season in an attempt to fashion a business model that will address the changing habits of audiences since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lineup, chosen by outgoing artistic director Stephanie Ybarra, features at least one show that will have special meaning for Baltimore theatergoers because it memorializes jazz great Billie Holiday, who spent most of her childhood in Charm City.

Advertisement

It will include a new, three-day festival aimed at elevating and celebrating local performing artists, the Locally Grown Festival.

And instead of mounting six major productions as Center Stage has done in the past, the new season will include five — and one of those will be a show staged by another troupe.

Advertisement

Sandy Liotta, chairwoman of the board of directors, said the changes are an attempt to grapple with low audience numbers following the pandemic, which shuttered theaters throughout Maryland for 18 months.

When Center Stage reopened in September 2021, audiences were less than a third of their pre-pandemic levels, according to Ybarra. While that has been slowly increasing, today’s turnout is about half the size it was five years ago.

Moreover, when patrons do return, they are far more likely to purchase single tickets to individual performances instead of subscriptions, Ybarra said. Season tickets traditionally have been the lifeblood of performing groups because they guarantee a reliable revenue stream before the season begins, when expenses typically are highest.

“The next year or two are going to be the hardest for theaters to get through nationwide,” Ybarra said. “This is what it’s going to take to survive long-term.”

In addition to the major productions listed below, next season also will include a return of the popular Baltimore Butterfly Sessions of civic dialogues and the interactive audience favorite, Rocky Horror Picture Show with Chocolate Covered Rocky Horror.

The 2023-2024 lineup includes: