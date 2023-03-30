Billie Holiday, ‘The Hot Wing King’ and a Locally Grown festival: Baltimore Center Stage unveils its new season

Baltimore Center Stage is shaking up its lineup of plays for the next season in an attempt to fashion a business model that will address the changing habits of audiences since the COVID-19 pandemic.
The lineup, chosen by outgoing artistic director Stephanie Ybarra, features at least one show that will have special meaning for Baltimore theatergoers because it memorializes jazz great Billie Holiday, who spent most of her childhood in Charm City.
It will include a new, three-day festival aimed at elevating and celebrating local performing artists, the Locally Grown Festival.
And instead of mounting six major productions as Center Stage has done in the past, the new season will include five — and one of those will be a show staged by another troupe.
Sandy Liotta, chairwoman of the board of directors, said the changes are an attempt to grapple with low audience numbers following the pandemic, which shuttered theaters throughout Maryland for 18 months.
When Center Stage reopened in September 2021, audiences were less than a third of their pre-pandemic levels, according to Ybarra. While that has been slowly increasing, today’s turnout is about half the size it was five years ago.
Moreover, when patrons do return, they are far more likely to purchase single tickets to individual performances instead of subscriptions, Ybarra said. Season tickets traditionally have been the lifeblood of performing groups because they guarantee a reliable revenue stream before the season begins, when expenses typically are highest.
“The next year or two are going to be the hardest for theaters to get through nationwide,” Ybarra said. “This is what it’s going to take to survive long-term.”
In addition to the major productions listed below, next season also will include a return of the popular Baltimore Butterfly Sessions of civic dialogues and the interactive audience favorite, Rocky Horror Picture Show with Chocolate Covered Rocky Horror.
The 2023-2024 lineup includes:
- “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill.” (Sept. 14 to Oct. 8) The show by Lanie Robertson takes place in 1959 four months before Holiday died, during a legendary appearance in South Philadelphia. The show includes some of the singer’s greatest hits, including “Strange Fruit” and “God Bless the Child.”
- The Locally Grown Festival. (Oct. 20-22) According to a Center Stage news release, the festival will showcase “Baltimore’s brilliant, eccentric, and thriving arts ecology.”
- “Cinderella (Enchanted Edition)” This holiday production, running Nov. 25 to Dec. 23, will blend classic and contemporary versions of the beloved Rodgers & Hammerstein musical. It will be staged by ArtsCentric, a local troupe dedicated to reclaiming the American musical canon for performers of color. The troupe’s recent production of “Crowns” at Center Stage was a feel-good hit.
- “Mexodus.” (March 14 to April 7, 2024) Written and performed by Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson, this musical “blends hip-hop and history to tell a unique story about the Underground Railroad,” according to the news release. “It explores the often-untold stories of enslaved people in the United States who sought freedom in Mexico.”
- “The Hot Wing King” (April 11-28, 2024). This drama-comedy by Katori Hall set during the Memphis’ annual world championship hot wing festival won the 2021 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. It tells the story of Cordell Crutchfield who is on the path to being crowned king of the wings when he finds himself caring for his teenage nephew following a family tragedy.
- “The Importance of Being Earnest.” (May 9-26, 2024) Oscar Wilde’s classic farce of mistaken identity has been making audiences laugh since it was first performed in 1895. This Center Stage production is being described as a “re-imagined” version that will “Bridgerton-ize” the classic. Presumably that means smoldering looks and undone corsets. We can’t wait.