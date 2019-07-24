Advertisement

So glad they had this time together: Actress Carol Burnett seen at Baltimore restaurant

Phil Davis
By
| Baltimore Sun |
Jul 23, 2019 | 11:34 PM

Actress Carol Burnett dined at Aldo’s Ristorante Italiano in Baltimore on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from its co-owner.

Sergio Vitale, chef and co-owner of the Harbor East restaurant, posted photos of Burnett at the restaurant, saying it was a “pleasure to serve” her and wishing her luck with her performance at the Modell Lyric on Tuesday night.

Burnett, 86, a sketch comedian, is perhaps best known for her variety show “The Carol Burnett Show," which aired from 1967 to 1978.

Vitale did not immediately respond to calls for comment.

