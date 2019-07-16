‘We want to have fun’: Baltimore caregiver rejects criticism of viral dance video

Twitter comments on the video, which has at least 81,700 “likes," ranged from praise for his and his client’s exuberance to concern for possible privacy and ethics violations, even though the client’s face was mainly covered. Several black users also criticized Nichols for joyously dancing for an older white man - a dynamic that invokes age-old tropes about the power imbalances between black entertainers and white audiences. Nichols rejected these critiques in his own comments on the thread, saying in one that he wanted to do something positive and reject assumptions about black men from the area.