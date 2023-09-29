Candlelight Concert Society opens 2023-24 season Sunday in Howard County with performance by Fauré Quartett

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

As it begins its latest season Sunday, with a concert by the acclaimed Fauré Quartett, the Candlelight Concert Society of Maryland is the little concert-presenting group that could.

Now in its 51st year the society, which was formed in 1972 by three local schoolteachers, isn’t merely enduring, but growing: It has expanded its regular slate of eight subscription concert series at Howard County Community College with a three-concert series at Baltimore’s Peale museum and a twelfth concert that highlights gifted young musicians and is free to the public. All this in a time when it is said that audiences for classical music are dwindling.

Irina Kaplan Lande, the group’s executive director, estimates that the organization serves an audience of about 3,000 each year on an annual budget of about $250,000. Concerts in the group’s main performing home, the 424-seat Horowitz Center Smith Theatre, frequently sell out, she said.

Lande thinks the Maryland group’s concert series has been successful because of the caliber of the artists they present.

“Our main stage artists are world-class musicians,” she said. “Most of them are touring internationally. They really are the best of the best.”

It’s not unusual, she said, for an ensemble to perform in the Horowitz Center a few days after playing New York’s Carnegie Hall.

For example, the Australian Haydn Ensemble will make its Carnegie Hall debut on Oct. 16. Five days later, they will perform in Maryland for the Candlelight Concert audience.

“We’ll get the same artists performing the same program,” Lande said. “But our audience will pay $45 for a ticket instead of $100 or $200.”

The Maryland group will open its season Sunday by presenting the regional debut of the Fauré Quartett, which takes its name from the great 19th century French composer, Gabriel Fauré.

The four musicians — Dirk Mommertz (piano), Erika Geldsetzer (violin), Sascha Frömbling (viola) and Konstantin Heidrich (cello) — have been performing together for 28 years, since they were conservatory students in Germany.

“This is a very established group been together so long that they’re like a family,” Lande said. “They play, breathe and think alike.”

Jonathan Palevsky, program director for WBJC-FM will provide narration for the opening concert. “The Candlelight Concert Society is kind of like Baltimore in that both punch way above their weight,” he said.

Sunday’s program will consist of three of Fauré's rarely-performed songs, along with his Piano Quartet No. 1 in C minor and Johannes Brahms’ Piano Quartet No. 1 in G minor.

“There was a huge repertoire of these ‘melodies’ in the 18th and 19th centuries, and they were as good as — or better than — the German lieder [19th century songs accompanied by a piano],” Palevsky said. “The best poets in France were writing lyrics for the best French composers. But outside of France and Quebec, no one performs Fauré's melodies any more.”

The program ends with the Brahms piano quartet, which was completed in 1858 when the composer was just 25 years old. Palevsky said it vividly reflects Brahms’ passion for Hungarian gypsy music in all its complexity and vitality.

“The last movement in particular is an incredible tribute to the Hungarian gypsy influence,” Palevsky said. “It’s one of the first great pieces of chamber music.”

Lande said she makes an effort each season to introduce her audiences to new ensembles that have not previously performed in Maryland. This season, just one group — the Imani Winds, a renowned wind quintet — is making a return visit.

“Everyone else is making their Baltimore area debut,” Lande said.

In addition to Sunday’s concert, the Candlelight Concert Society’s 2023-24 season includes seven other performances at the Horowitz Center: the Australian Haydn Ensemble (Oct. 21), French pianist Lucas Debargue (Jan. 28), British cello player Natalie Clein (Feb. 17), the French string quartet Quatuor Van Kuijk (March 23), New Zealand-born violinist Geneva Lewis (April 6) and the Imani Winds on May 12.

The Peale Museum concerts will feature the Poulenc Trio on Dec. 2 (featuring Lande on the piano, Alexander Vvedenskiy on oboe and Bryan Young on bassoon) and a Feb. 10 concert of the vocalist Rosalinda Sherman singing love songs. On April 7, cellist Gabriel Martins will join Lewis on the violin.

The free public concert on Dec. 10 at the Horowitz Center will showcase up-and-coming chamber music players from the Heifetz International Music Institute in Virginia, while a Nov. 11 concert at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County will spotlight early music virtuoso Jean Rondeau on the fortepiano.

“A fortepiano is a kind of cross between a harpsichord and a piano,” Lande said.

“Mozart played on one, and Beethoven played on one. But, there aren’t any fortepianos in the area. We looked and looked. Finally, we arranged to borrow one from the Smithsonian [Institution].

“It should be a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

If you go: The Fauré Quartett performs at 4 p.m. Sunday in Howard Community College’s Horowitz Center Smith Theatre, 10901 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia. Tickets cost $45 for adults, $10 for college students and are free for those 18 and younger. Eight-concert subscriptions range from $144 to $306. For details, visit candlelightconcerts.org. or call (410) 997-2324.