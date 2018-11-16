Adults-only Camp John Waters set to return

Camp John Waters, a chance for determined reprobates to make like one of the best, will be returning in summer 2019.

Set for Sept. 13-16 in the Berkshire Mountains of Connecticut, the sleepover camp for adults 21 and older “promises to be dirtier, filthier, raunchier and longer than ever before," organizers said in a press release. And next year, the camp will include as “counselors” actors Ricki Lake and Mink Stole and casting director Pat Moran, all mainstays of the Waters cinematic canon.

/ HANDOUT Camp John Waters 2018 Camp John Waters 2018 (/ HANDOUT)

The third annual camp will include such activities as a John Waters costume contest (judged by Waters), dance parties, fireside storytelling, a John Waters movie marathon, ‘Hairspray’ karaoke, Bloody Mary Bingo, campfire & s’mores, scotch & cigars and more.

The camp takes place at Club Getaway, on 300 acres in Kent, Conn.

Die-hard fans of the Pope of Trash, those who have attended previous camps, have already been given the chance to book a return visit. Tickets for those looking to let their freak flags fly for the first time, priced at $499-$769 including meals, activities and lodging, go on sale Nov. 19.

More information is available at campjohnwaters.com.

