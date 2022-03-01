Baltimore Symphony Orchestra’s 2022-2023 season includes county-by-county tour, gospel festival and 40th anniversary of Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall

Other programming highlights are three world premieres and four BSO commissions, including a co-commission by Jessie Montgomery as part of New Music USA’s Amplifying Voices, an initiative dedicated to cultivating racial and gender equity in classical music. BSO artistic partner Wordsmith presents a new interpretation of Igor Stravinsky’s “A Soldier’s Tale” — one that centers on a Black Vietnam soldier. Another premiere by Huang Ruo will be led by Marin Alsop in one of her three return performances of the season.