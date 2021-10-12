The BSO will move its Oct. 23 concert to Baltimore amid ongoing labor dispute

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra is relocating its Oct. 23 concert from its Strathmore venue in North Bethesda to Baltimore because of an ongoing labor dispute with ticket sellers.
Performances of “Marin Conducts Rachmaninoff” featuring soloist Lukáš Vondráček and the BSO’s former conductor Marin Alsop leading the orchestra in Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto #2 will take place on their originally scheduled dates of Oct. 23-24, but will be presented at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall.
In addition, the orchestra will perform Richard Strauss’ “Till Eulenspiegel’s Merry Pranks” and two works by the contemporary composer Anna Cline: “Restless Oceans” and “Color Field.” The latter is a BSO commission and world premiere.
This is the most recent in a series of venue shifts in response to the ongoing labor dispute between Strathmore management and the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, which represents the ticket sellers.
The BSO’s management has said it does not want to force its unionized musicians to cross a picket line.
Ticket holders to the Oct. 23 concert will be offered comparable seats at the Meyerhoff and either complimentary parking in Baltimore or complimentary motorcoach transportation from Montgomery County.
Alternately, ticketholders for this event can stream the concert for free.