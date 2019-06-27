BSO offers musicians health insurance extension amid contract dispute

Despite continuing concerns about its finances and relations with its striking musicians, the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra announced Thursday that it will extend health benefits to those musicians throughout the summer.

An emailed press release said that “through generous contributions from members of the BSO Board of Directors and other loyal donors from our Baltimore and Montgomery County communities, medical and dental benefits will be provided for BSO musicians throughout the lockout during the months of July and August 2019.”

The release added that these benefits were originally set to expire June 30. The BSO already extended life insurance benefits.

It also said that the orchestra “is working with its Long-term disability insurance provider in an attempt to extend coverage during the lockout, and musicians already on Long-term disability will continue to receive those benefits.”

The coverage extension overlaps with the summer season that the BSO suddenly canceled on May 30. The fallout from that cancellation inflamed an already tenuous contract negotiation between the musicians and the BSO’s leaders and board, who locked the musicians out earlier this month.

The orchestra’s press release noted that the BSO Players Committee and Local 40-543 knew that the orchestra was trying to extend benefits during this period.

