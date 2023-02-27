Soloists, opera and community: BSO announces details of Jonathon Heyward’s first season as music director in Baltimore

Even in Jonathon Heyward’s inaugural season leading the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, it’s possible to detect some likely hallmarks of his tenure as music director.

The symphony is set to announce details of the 2023-24 season during a free public event Monday night featuring a conversation between Heyward and Tom Hall, the host of “Midday” on WYPR-FM. Advance registration is requested and can be accessed online here.

When Heyward officially takes the BSO’s podium in September, he is poised to become the only Black American conductor of one of the largest U.S. symphonies. And at age 31, he also will be by far the youngest. And like any new music director, Heyward is putting his own spin on the role.

During the next five years — the length of his contract — music lovers can expect to find a renewed emphasis on opera, for which Heyward developed a passion when he was in graduate school.

They can expect to see more BSO musicians taking the spotlight as soloists. In previous years, many of these coveted slots have gone to outside musicians.

Audiences will see more Baltimore composers and musicians celebrated on symphony stages, including new commissions from the hip-hop artist Wordsmith (Anthony Parker) and from Morgan State University professor James Lee III, a noted orchestral, choral and band composer.

And they can expect to see new community outreach programs aimed at, as Heyward put it, “performing music at people’s back doors.”

Music, dance, opera and conversations

Jonathon Heyward made his conducting debut with the Charleston Symphony earlier this year. In September, he begins his five-year appointment as music director of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. (Alyona Photography)

Details of some of the more ambitious aspects of the last goal will be announced over the next several weeks, but Heyward hinted that they will include a new college campus series that will take the BSO to universities throughout the region, as well as a debut partnership with the Baltimore School for the Arts that will focus on mentorship and education from professional musicians.

That last initiative is aimed at serving as a pipeline into the orchestral industry, according to preliminary information released by the BSO, and has the potential to increase the diversity of classical musicians performing on stages in Baltimore and nationwide. According to the Public School Review, 63% of the teenage students at School for the Arts are minorities.

In addition, the BSO is adding a program that resembles the innovative “Off the Cuff” series created by music director laureate Marin Alsop. Called “Casual Conversations,” it will have a similar format as the previous version: one work of music preceded by a discussion packaged into a relatively short concert with no intermission.

But unlike “Off the Cuff,” the new program will be held on three Saturdays at an earlier hour. Instead of a lecture, it will involve a discussion among several guest artists. Heyward will lead two of these programs; the leader of the third has not been announced.

“I am looking forward to pinpointing the relatability of classical music to everyday life,” Heyward said, “maybe even discussing how these pieces are relevant to jazz or popular music.”

The 2023-24 season opens Sept. 22 at the Music Center of Strathmore by celebrating two art forms: dance and music. Heyward will conduct a new commission by jazz great Wynton Marsalis called “Herald, Holler and Hallelujah.” The inaugural concerts will be accompanied by a world premiere performance by the renowned Dance Theatre of Harlem.

The BSO’s annual gala will be held the next night at Joseph C. Meyerhoff Symphony Hall in Baltimore, and on Sunday, Sept. 24, Heyward will lead the symphony in a free public performance celebrating the return of Artscape.

“One of my goals is to infuse multidisciplinary arts into our programs,” Heyward said, “Dance, poetry, and everything this rich city has to offer.”

‘People are hungry for it’

Soprano Christine Goerke will be the BSO’s artist-in-residence next season. (Arielle Doneson)

Next season also will feature two performances of Carl Orff’s monumental “Carmina Burana,” a cantata, or narrative piece of music for singers and an orchestra. The cantata will be performed March 16-17, 2024, and will feature a soprano, tenor and baritone.

In addition, soprano Christine Goerke will be the BSO’s artist-in-residence next season. She will perform on stage in three programs featuring the music of composers Richard Wagner, Johann Strauss and Samuel Barber, and will conduct master classes for aspiring vocalists.

Heyward makes no secret of his love of opera. During an interview earlier this year in his native South Carolina, he said that in 10 years he hopes to be in a city where he can be music director for both an orchestra and an opera company.

“As a conductor, you get so many rewards from both art forms,” he said. “I would hate to miss out on either one of them.”

Baltimore has not had a major classical opera since The Baltimore Opera Company declared bankruptcy in 2009 and liquidated, though the fledgling Opera Baltimore has been admirably attempting to step into that gap.

Still, neither Heyward nor the BSO is ruling out the possibility that he could fulfill that particular career goal in Baltimore.

“There is a very clear recognition on our part that we have to invest in opera as an art form,” Matthew L. Feldman, the BSO’s senior director of artistic planning, said earlier this year.

“People here are hungry for it.”

‘Classical music can transcend boundaries’

Next season also will feature visiting big-name instrumental soloists: established piano virtuosos Jean-Yves Thibaudet and Emanuel Ax, and the Dutch violinist Simone Lamsma, a rising star.

Sharing that front-of-stage spotlight also will be homegrown talent. Four BSO musicians will get a chance next season to nail those coveted and challenging soloist roles: concertmaster Jonathan Carney, clarinetist YaoGuang Zhai, oboist Katherine Needleman and trumpeter Andrew Balio.

Not only will Baltimore composer and Morgan State University professor James Lee III create a world premiere for the BSO next season, but the year after that he has been appointed as the symphony’s composer-in-residence. (Handout photo)

“It’s important to me to highlight the great orchestra we have right here,” BSO president and CEO Mark C. Hanson said. “I am looking forward to celebrating our artists by putting them front and center to play one concert. This is something I plan on doing almost every year.”

Heyward and Hanson made it clear that in addition to accentuating musicians on their roster, they also want to introduce audiences to local talent who typically perform on other stages.

Two immediate examples are Lee and Wordsmith.

Not only will Lee create a world premiere for the BSO next season, but the year after that he has been appointed as the symphony’s composer-in-residence. And in February 2024, the BSO will perform Wordsmith’s “Jazzing the Symphony,” a composition focusing on the musical contributions of such Baltimore jazz pioneers as Eubie Blake, Cab Calloway, Noble Sissle and Billie Holiday.

Alsop will conduct two programs next season, and James Conlon, who stepped in as the BSO’s interim artistic adviser, will conduct three.

Other highlights of the musical lineup include Heyward conducting Gustav Mahler’s Sixth Symphony and three free public “Symphony in the City” concerts held outside the BSO’s traditional performing halls.

The popular BSO Fusion series, which presents hip-hop, pop and rock music alongside classical standards, is expanding for the first time to Strathmore Hall under the helm of the series’ creator, Steve Hackman.

Baltimore-based rapper and musician Wordsmith -- aka Anthony Parker -- will perform "Jazzing the Symphony" as part of the BSO's new season. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Finally, the popular Film with Orchestra concerts are being packaged for the first time as a stand-alone, three-concert series. Concertgoers watch such favorite flicks as “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” “Back to the Future” and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” on a large screen while the full orchestra plays the score in real time.

For full details of the 2023-24 season and to order tickets, go to bsomusic.org.

“Classical music can transcend boundaries,” Heyward said.

“My goal is to get people to realize in a very short time that we share this beautiful common ground. We’ll get there. I have no doubt about that.”