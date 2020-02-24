A state task force on Monday called for securing an additional $15 million in public and private funds through the next six years to restore the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra to fiscal health.
That includes an additional $5.5 million through 2026 from the state government, which last year promised and later rescinded emergency funding of $1.6 million, and $10 million to $15 million more from private donors.
The extra cash would be used to create new programs designed to step up the orchestra’s presence statewide and to provide for a 52-week performing season, which has been a stipulation of — and flashpoint for — the musicians’ union.
The report, titled “Recommendations for Cost Containment, Audience Development and Future Sustainability of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra” will be sent on Tuesday to the Maryland General Assembly and to Gov. Larry Hogan.
The report was created by a work group convened last spring by the Maryland General Assembly that was charged with analyzing potential solutions to the financial problems that had caused the symphony to experience deficits during each of the past 11 years. The BSO’s financial straits culminated last summer with a 14-week work stoppage.
Below are half a dozen highlights:
- Creation of a “rainy day” fund of $10 million to $15 million raised from individual donors over the next three years. The money would be used in part to bridge a budget gap until Sept. 1, 2025, when the BSO is projected to begin turning a small profit.
Peter Kjome, the BSO’s president and CEO, said the symphony already is well on its way toward securing the minimum threshold of $10 million. The orchestra has raised $8.25 million since early December, he said, including $1.25 million designated for the endowment.
- The BSO has become overly dependent on a small group of loyal and deep-pocketed philanthropists, the report concludes. The goal is to widen that pool by soliciting gifts from midlevel donors of $3,000 to $10,000 and larger gifts of $10,000 to $100,000.
- The symphony will seek $5.5 million in additional state bridge funding through 2026 that is designed to tide the organization over while new programs have time to become established and begin producing revenues.
The increased aid would begin at $1.5 million for the state’s fiscal year, which begins July 1, 2022, and decrease by $200,000 annually. The BSO would receive a final bridge appropriation of $700,000 for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2026.
The $5.5 million would be in addition to the $1.6 million already allocated by the state legislature for the next fiscal year beginning July 1. (These funds have been removed from next year’s budget by Hogan but could be restored by the General Assembly.)
The $5.5 million also would be in addition to the approximately $1.9 million the BSO receives annually from the Maryland State Arts Council.
Ed Kasemeyer, the former state senator who is chairman of the BSO work group, said a bill proposing the additional funding is expected to be sponsored by Democratic delegates Maggie McIntosh and Adrienne Jones and Democratic state senators Nancy King and Bill Ferguson.
Neither they nor Hogan could be reached immediately for comment.
- The musicians appear to have prevailed on perhaps the most contentious issue from last year — the length of the performing season. Kjome said that a 2018 proposal by the BSO’s board of directors to trim the season from 52 weeks to 40 weeks has been dropped and will not be revived during contract negotiations expected to begin next month. A year-round season of performances will be necessary, the report said, if the BSO expands its presence statewide by mounting concerts more frequently in venues from Columbia to Frederick to the Eastern Shore.
- While many details of the turnaround plan were released Monday, others are still to be determined. The plan hinges in part on lining up blockbuster artistic programming that will excite potential audiences. Specifics are expected to be included in the 2020-21 season announcement, scheduled for early March.
In addition, the development of some potential revenue streams will require loosening existing work rules and will hinge on successful completion of contract negotiations with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Players Committee. Kjome said bargaining talks will begin in March.
* The multiyear plan is geared more toward increasing revenues than it is toward cutting costs. Work group members said that’s largely because increases in worker productivity for symphony orchestras are inherently limited, so symphonies can’t use the same belt-tightening measures common to other industries.
Nonetheless, the plan includes some proposed reductions in expenses. For example, musicians and BSO staff have agreed to shoulder a larger share of health insurance premiums than they have in the past.
“Achieving sustainability is going to take time and discipline,” Kjome said. “We’re going to have to carefully manage our costs.”