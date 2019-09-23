BSO and union ratify new contract, ending bitter labor dispute

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and its musicians ratified a new one-year contract on Monday, ending a bitter labor dispute that will return the performers to the stage to open the season this weekend.
Management and the performers held a joint, 3 p.m. news conference at Meyerhoff Symphony Hall that signaled a desire for a new unity and that the organization now is speaking with one voice. The performers voted overwhelmingly on Sunday to ratify the contract; the organization’s board of directors approved the agreement Monday morning.
CEO Peter Kjome said the agreement happened through “a lot of intense conversations.” BSO Players Committee co-chair Brian Prechtl added, “It’s good to be back onstage... It has been a difficult 14 weeks.”
BSO music director Marin Alsop said, “I’m thrilled that an agreement has been reached and that we will have our musicians back on stage to open our 104th season beginning on Friday night. The musicians of our orchestra are a great treasure to our community and this agreement assures that we will continue creating the highest level of music-making together."
But though the contract resolves the current crisis, the underlying financial problems afflicting the organization that resulted in $16 million in deficits during the past decade remain to be fixed.
“The Baltimore Symphony orchestra is an essential part of what makes Baltimore and the state of Maryland such a special place to live, to work and to visit. I am proud to partner with my colleagues in the state and all the surrounding counties and communities that you serve, ensuring that the BSO is here in our great city for many generations to come," said Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young.
Some of the things the two sides agreed to include: The annual base salary of the musicians will be $81,438; Their pay is guaranteed by a restricted fund of $1.6 million the guaranteed season length is 38 weeks regular season plus two summer weeks; and the unfair labor practice complaint filed by the union is withdrawn.
State and local officials and classical musical supporters heralded Monday’s announcement.
“Given that the BSO is the largest annual recipient of state arts grant funding, we are pleased that the two sides have reached an agreement and will move forward," said Michael Ricci, communications director for Gov. Larry Hogan.
Highlights of the agreement include:
* The musicians’ pay should remain roughly the same. Under management’s initial contract proposal presented in the autumn of 2018, the performers would have taken about a 20 percent cut from the base salary of $82,742 they were paid under their previous contract, which expired in January. Under the new bargaining agreement, the performers will receive a base salary of between $81,438.
* The base pay is guaranteed by a restricted fund of about $1.6 million that has been pledged by local philanthropists on the condition that it be used for performers’ salaries.
* The one-year contract calls for a 38-week performing season and a two week summer season instead of the 52 weeks stipulated under previous contracts. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean that future concert seasons will end in June and resume in September. The contract also provides for creation of a new board committee —-- the Vision Committee —-- that will have a broad mandate in planning the BSO’s future. Among other issues, the Vision Committee will have a say in determining season length.
* Under the new contract, the number of musician employed by the BSO remains at 83.
* The union will drop the unfair labor practice complaint that it filed against the BSO with the National Labor Relations Board on Sept. 10, the morning after a previous round of contract talks broke down.
*The contract includes a no-strike and no-lockout agreement through Sept. 6, 2020.
The contract resolves a crisis that erupted over Memorial Day when the BSO abruptly canceled the season of summer concerts it had announced just five weeks previously.
Kjome had just learned that that the BSO was unlikely to receive $1.6 million in emergency funding from the state legislature on which the organization had been relying to meet payroll for the summer and pay other bills.
The musicians were locked out of the Meyerhoff on June 17. Though the lockout was lifted Sept. 9, the players refused to return to work without a contract, delaying the opening of the 2019-20 season by two weeks.
The new contract also means that a work group created by the Maryland General Assembly charged with recommending solutions to what has been the BSO’s ongoing money drain will find it easier to make progress.
An audit released earlier this summer concluded that the symphony might not have the financial resources to remain in business for another year.
”This is a complex situation that wasn’t anticipated when the work group was created,” Ed Kasemeyer, the former state senator who is chairman of the work group, said last week.
He added that when the work group was created by the legislature last spring, lawmakers didn’t anticipate that the BSO would soon become embroiled in a long work stoppage.
”Everyone’s time and energy have been engaged in trying to resolve the dispute and get the musicians back to work,” he said. ”It is hard to work on the future when you are stuck in the present.”