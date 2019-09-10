Bargaining session between Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, musicians ends without an agreement

A long and arduous bargaining session between the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and its 77 musicians ended Monday without an agreement — increasing the likelihood that at least part of next season will be canceled or postponed.
A three-day cessation of hostilities went by wayside Monday night when management and union officials issued dueling news releases.
“This is a dark day in the history of Baltimore,” read the news release issued by the Baltimore Symphony Musicians, which was signed by Greg Mulligan and Brian Prechtl, the co-chairmen of the Players’ Committee.
”Over the past three months, the musicians have each lost over $20,000 in salary, with more to come.”
The news release was headlined: “Baltimore Symphony management intent on cutting season despite offer of $1 million from generous donors.”
In contrast, Peter Kjome, the BSO’s president and CEO, advocated a plan that would still reduce the season to 40 weeks — but that he said would put more money into the performers’ pockets during the warm-weather months when no concerts were being performed.
“We urge our musicians to accept the offer of our board and management,” Kjome wrote in the news release. ”We worked to address concerns about compensation and benefits and the size of the orchestra, while helping us to move forward together.”
Though the clock is ticking, it’s still possible that a deal will be reached in time for the performers to return to Meyerhoff Symphony Hall in time for a free public concert scheduled for Saturday.
The performers will vote Tuesday night by electronic. ballot whether to accept or reject what the union is terming a “take it or leave it” proposal by BSO management. The results of that vote won’t be known until Wednesday afternoon.
Prechtl said that the performers won’t be attending the rehearsal scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday. They’ll be picketing in front of the Meyerhoff instead.
The chief barrier to a new contract is management’s demand to shorten the season from 52 weeks to 40, accompanied by a roughly 20 percent pay cut for the performers.
The BSO said that it presented a revised offer to musicians Monday consisting of two options. Both options would leave the season length at 40 weeks.
One option calls for a one-year contract that would include the creation of a restricted fund of from $1 million to $1.3 million. The monies would be used to compensate the musicians during the 12-week summer season when no concerts were being performed.
Assuming that the total size of the orchestra remained at 77, that would mean that the players were guaranteed somewhere from $13,000 to $17,000 apiece. Now, the musicians’ base salary is about $83,000 — or roughly $20,750 for the 13 weeks of summer — though most performers are paid more.