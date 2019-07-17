Audit reveals state funds, shortened season may not be enough to sustain Baltimore Symphony Orchestra

An audit of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra released late Tuesday describes an arts organization in grave financial straits, suggesting that not even the legislated cash infusion from the state or the reduced expense of a shortened season might keep it afloat.
The audit, conducted by the SC&H Group and dated July 15, describes the General Assembly legislation passed this spring that allocated an additional $3.2 million for the BSO over two years: half in the state fiscal year that began July 1 and the other half in the fiscal year to begin July 1, 2020.
The BSO released the audit Tuesday after describing it in a press release Monday but declining to release it.
Despite the General Assembly’s action, Gov. Larry Hogan has refused to release the first year’s installment of the funds, citing concerns that Maryland could face a $961 million deficit soon.
The audit says the state money may not be enough to help the symphony.
”It has been confirmed that the funds for the state’s 2020 budget [the current 2019-20 fiscal year] will not be released,” the audit said, “and it is uncertain whether the funds for the 2021 budget will be made available or if the funds expected to be received under the act will meet the current cash needs of the symphony.”
The audit depicts an already cash-strapped organization thrown into financial turmoil by Hogan’s initial hesitancy to release the initial $1.6 million.
In late May, the symphony abruptly canceled the summer series of concerts it had announced five weeks earlier. On June 17, the organization locked out its 75 performers, with whom it is attempting to negotiate a new collective bargaining agreement. Most musicians received their last paycheck for the summer three days previously. The resulting tumult ignited a fierce public debate about the 103-year-old organization’s future.
The audit pointed out that even though the BSO’s financial performance improved last year, it continued to spend more money than it brought in.
The BSO generated $10.9 million from concerts, hall rentals and other operations in its 2018 fiscal year, up from just under $10 million the year before. However, that money came nowhere near covering the symphony’s operating expenses of $31.6 million — including $15.2 million for artistic personnel — which is why it relies on donations, grants and money from its endowment to close the gap.
Yet the symphony’s shortfall soared 66 percent in its 2018 fiscal year. The shortfall in what is called unrestricted net assets was $774,000 for the fiscal year that ended Aug. 31, 2017. Twelve months later, the shortage increased to $1,286,000.
”These factors raise substantial doubts regarding the symphony’s ability to function as a going concern,” the audit said.
A determination of whether an organization is a “going concern” expresses the auditor’s opinion as to whether an organization has the financial resources to remain in business for one more year.
Such a gloomy financial report card is rare — and comes with serious consequences; it can make it much more difficult for an organization to attract donations and borrow money.
SC&H Group, which referred questions about the audit to the BSO, examined the financials of several related entities, including the BSO, the Baltimore Symphony Endowment Trust and Cathedral Parking Inc., the garage near Meyerhoff Symphony Hall owned by the organization.
The audit also noted the BSO’s escalating debt to the Endowment Trust, which was established to sustain it. During the 2015-16 fiscal year, the BSO borrowed $2 million from the endowment, according to the audit. A year later, that loan was increased to $5 million. With interest, the total owed on that loan was $5.1 million as of Aug. 31, 2018.
“There is substantial doubt about the orchestra’s ability to repay the loan balance due to the endowment trust,” the audit said.
Nonetheless, the endowment trust lent the BSO an additional $2.3 million earlier this year and agreed to defer repayments of principal and interest until at least Sept. 1, 2020.
Management and the musicians have scheduled a negotiating session for Wednesday. They are expected to discuss a proposal made by Peter Kjome, the organization’s president and CEO, to trim the season from 52 weeks to 40 — a move bitterly opposed by the players.
Kjome contends a reduced season would improve the BSO’s bottom line.
The audit appears to confirm Kjome’s contention but also suggests that may not be enough.
”Management believes that the restructuring of the season ... will improve its operating results," the audit concludes. "However, there is no assurance that the orchestra will be able to generate sufficient resources to fund its future operations.”