As next round of negotiations loom, BSO claims 2018 audit raises doubts over financial viability of orchestra

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra announced Monday that the results of an audit for the last fiscal year raises doubts that the BSO will remain financially viable for the next twelve months.
“The audit report on the BSO’s finances for the year ended Aug. 31, 2018 notes that there is substantial uncertainty about the BSO’s ability to continue as a going concern,” according to a symphony press release.
The release said the auditors’ conclusions are “based in part upon concerns the BSO will be unable to meet its contributed revenue and earned revenue forecasts while efforts continue to reach agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement.”
A determination as to whether an enterprise is a going concern expresses the auditor’s opinion as to whether the organization has the financial resources to remain in business for the next year. A finding that a company is “not a going concern” is extremely rare, according to J.P. Krahel, an associate professor of accounting at Loyola University Maryland.
“It is essentially the kiss of death,” Krahel said in an interview last month. "It means that the business is already on life support and it would be pulling the plug.”
Though the BSO summarized the auditor’s findings, it did not immediately release a copy of the audit. On Friday, a spokesman for the firm of Stout, Causey & Horning, which completed the audit, referred requests for information to the BSO.
Brian Prechtl, co-chair of the Players Committee, said the union has requested a copy of the audit but has not yet seen it.
“Until we see the auditor’s opinion in writing, it’s hard to look at this as anything other than posturing,” Prechtl said.
The 75 musicians are embroiled in a labor dispute with the orchestra’s management and board of directors and have been locked out of Meyerhoff Symphony Hall since June 17. Most performers received their last paycheck for the summer three days earlier. The next contract bargaining session is scheduled for Wednesday.
The musicians oppose a proposal by management to shorten the season from 52 weeks to 40 -- accompanied by a roughly 20 percent pay cut. Peter Kjome, the BSO’s president and CEO, has said that reductions are necessary because the organization has sustained $16 million in losses during the past decade.
The musicians have been paid for a 52-week season since 1984, and have not been on a schedule of 40-weeks since 1973, according to Michael Lisicky, an oboist for the BSO and author of the book, “The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra: A Century of Sound.”
“The audit opinion clearly confirms that the financial issues the BSO is facing are serious and serves as a stark reminder as to why the BSO management and board are doing everything possible to encourage productive contract negotiations with the musicians,” the BSO’s statement said.