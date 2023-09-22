BSO becomes first orchestra to perform music composed by artificial intelligence

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Derek Hunter, 11, of Timonium, a budding percussionist, tests a Virtual Reality headset before attending the “AI in A Minor” program at Meyerhoff Symphony Hall. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

The joyful, sparkling melody being produced by a Baltimore Symphony Orchestra string quartet were a little bit Mozartian, and a little bit not.

Some passages were instantly familiar to any lover of classical music. Surely, that was the opening of “Eine Kleine Nachtmusik” (or ”A Little Night Music”), a serenade composed in 1787 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart that is much beloved because it sounds like laughter.

But the chords after that?

They were immediately recognizable but utterly foreign. The audience’s ears expected to hear the violin, viola, cello and bass playing, “Bum, bum-bum, bum bum bum bum bum bum.” But the notes instead vaulted over the fence that was Mozart’s iconic score and made a dash for freedom.

That’s because the score was actually composed not by old Wolferl but by a digital program that took Mozart’s original composition as the starting point and improvised from there.

And just like that, the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra entered the record books.

“You are all here to make history,” Todd Marks told about 450 people last month at Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall. Marks is CEO of MindGrub Technologies, a Baltimore firm that designs custom computer software.

“Baltimore had the first publicly funded gaslit street lamps in America,” he said. “It has the oldest city magazine. And tonight it will become the first symphony orchestra in the United States to play music composed by artificial intelligence.”

Marks made his comments during an evening-long symposium exploring the impact of artificial intelligence on musical composition — and potential stumbling blocks the new technology presents.

The evening featured interactive virtual reality exhibits in the Meyerhoff’s lobby that included a 3D online “meeting room” created by the technology company Mindverse. There was a robot resembling R2D2 from the “Star Wars” franchise with AI capability, though it hasn’t yet been programmed to behave autonomously. In an adults-only lounge, guests sipped on rum and gin cocktails with such computer-generated names as “Autonymous Symphony Melody.”

But the main event was a panel discussion about AI applications for classical music interspersed with performances.

A musical pattern

Jason Michael Perry, chief technology officer at Mindgrub Technologies, moderates the “AI in A Minor” program at Meyerhoff Symphony Hall. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

Artificial intelligence, abbreviated as “AI,” means using a computer to solve problems that require analysis and judgment, a skill set once thought to belong exclusively to humans. In other words, the computer appears to “think.”

Jason Michael Perry, Mindgrub’s chief technology officer and a BSO board member, said most people use artificial intelligence daily, from Google Maps to the fraud alert on your credit card.

“If you’re using a cellphone or a computer, you’ve been using artificial intelligence for over a decade,” Perry said.

Both human learning and AI are built on the data analysis technique of pattern recognition. According to cognitive scientists, human brains store new experiences in the form of memories. When that experience is repeated, we use our memories of what happened before to predict what will happen next.

A child sees the sequence, “A, B, C ...” and says, “D.” A hunter is charged by an angry rhinoceros, rapidly shuffles through his mental “predators” file and remembers that rhinos can’t climb trees. Up he goes.

“Like the human brain, AI is a pattern recognition system,” Perry said. “That’s what learning is.”

Computers can also use pattern recognition to compose music.

These machines excel at crunching huge amounts of data at extraordinary speed — 10 million times faster than the human brain, according to a 2018 article by the neuroscientist Liqun Luo in the science magazine Nautilus.

Once computers have analyzed a sufficient amount of musical data, they identify the hidden patterns and predict which sounds will likely emerge next.

Christopher Enloe, a graduate student in composing at The Peabody Institute, said that composers have been experimenting with AI technology for decades.

In 1987, composing pioneer George Lewis designed an AI system named “Voyager” to improvise alongside live musicians. During an August 2022 performance in New York City, Voyager controlled an acoustic grand piano on stage that interacted with the musicians in real time and devised its own music.

And in 2018, composer John Supko and lyricist Bill Seaman presented “The Oper&” at Duke University, a composition for AI and live performers. A network of computers randomly determined which snippets of electronic music, text excerpts, lighting cues and video would appear and in what order, causing the human performers to adapt on the fly.

‘It mostly felt like weird Mozart’

Baltimore Symphony Orchestra String Quartet musicians, from left, Holly Jenkins, Kevin Smith, Bo Li and Helen Hess perform Mozart’s “A Little Night Music, Movement 1” followed by AI generated variations during “AI in A Minor,” an event at Meyerhoff Symphony Hall exploring the intersection of artificial intelligence with classical music. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

At the BSO symposium, Marks fed the computer the first 30 seconds of “Eine Kleine Nachtmusik.” Then, using the Anticipatory Music Transformer program developed at Stanford University, he told the computer to finish the composition.

In less than a minute, the program generated 11 possible endings to Mozart’s masterpiece, and the BSO string quartet played one of them.

Helen Hess, a BSO violist, found the experiment intriguing but not fully satisfying.

“It mostly felt like weird Mozart,” she said.

“Mozart is written entirely in four-beat measures, but the computer added two random bars of two. The AI stayed in the same key as the Mozart, but it would do things strangely that would not be intuitive. Even though we did our best to sound as much like Mozart as we could, the music felt a little wonky to us.”

Emily Webber, a flutist by hobby who leads an AI team for Amazon Web Services, thinks the technology could be invaluable for jump-starting the creative process. When composers hit a mental block, she said, they can use AI to predict what sounds might come next. But only a human can decide whether the computer-generated results are valuable.

“For musicians this represents a new way to approach your own creativity, to experience new styles and techniques,” Webber said. “But never will I just close my mind and let AI do absolutely everything. What I will do is pick specific tasks that it is easier, faster and more accurate to offload to AI. But the key is that humans always design the process.”

Brian Thompson, director of web engineering at Mindgrub Technologies, demonstrates the use of Amazon Web Services (AWS) machine learning in adapting musical compositions during the “AI in A Minor” program at Meyerhoff Symphony Hall. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

As AI technologies develop, it has given rise to concerns about everything from employee displacement (automating tasks might lead to job losses, particularly for low-skilled workers), to authorship (should students be allowed to use AI to write research papers?) to copyright (the U.S. Copyright Office has ruled that artworks generated by AI can’t be protected legally because they weren’t created by humans) to more existential questions such as whether, like Frankenstein’s monster, humans could eventually lose control over our own creation.

At least for now, scientists say, the latter fear appears unfounded.

Computers might be more powerful than human brains at performing rapid-fire calculations. But, data processing is just one way our brains work.

Computers are built around a central processing unit that executes instructions sequentially. But according to Luo, human brains excel at parallel processing, at using all our senses to take in lots of information at the same time. For instance, when we drive a car, we’re simultaneously aware of the sound of approaching cars, how fast we’re moving and the traffic light switching from green to red.

And unlike machines, our brains are living organisms, constantly reorganizing themselves and forging new connections.

Computers are more accurate than the human brain, Luo wrote. But the brain is far more adaptable — and as Charles Darwin concluded long ago, adaptability is the secret to a species’ survival.

Moreover, artists maintain that the primary mission of music, novels and sculpture is to explore the human condition. Computers can’t do that because they aren’t human.

“Music conveys a human experience, because it was written by people who lived that experience,” BSO tuba player Aubrey Foard said during the BSO symposium.

“What was really lacking from the AI more than anything else was that it didn’t have an arc with a prologue, climax and ending. It didn’t tell a story. It was interesting to listen to, but it didn’t connect with you as a human in the same way.”

In other words, computers can’t experience a first kiss. They can’t recoil from injustice or smell a rose. They don’t know what laughter feels like.

But Mozart did.