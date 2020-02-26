After 14 years presiding over the podium for the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, Marin Alsop is stepping down.
Alsop, 63, will step down as music director of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra when her contract expires in Aug. 31, 2021, the organization announced Wednesday. Alsop will assume a new role as music director laureate and OrchKids founder, and the organization will conduct an international search for her replacement.
In a news release, Alsop said: “The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra is one of the world’s great orchestras and I have been proud to have served as its artistic leader for the past 14 years.”
Alsop could not immediately be reached for comment about her future plans. But Wednesday’s announcement presumably could free her up to accept an appointment to head up another major symphony orchestra either in the U.S. or abroad, if such an opportunity were to come her way.
Not only was Alsop the first woman to land the top gig at a major American symphony orchestra — her appointment in 2007 made international headlines — she also will be the second longest-serving of the 12 music directors who have been the artistic head of the organization since the BSO was founded in 1916. In 2005, she became the first conductor to win a MacArthur Foundation Fellowship, commonly known as a “genius grant.”
The announcement comes at a critical juncture in the symphony’s history.
On Monday, the BSO rolled out a six-year plan designed to restore the orchestra to fiscal solvency after more than a decade of recurring deficits that averaged $1.6 million annually. The organization must convince audience members, donors — and critically, state legislators and Gov. Larry Hogan — to provide the millions of dollars of funding that will be necessary for the turn-around effort.
Peter Kjome, the BSO’s president and CEO, is scheduled to appear before the Maryland General Assembly today and Thursday to attempt to persuade legislators to restore $1.6 million in emergency bridge funding for the fiscal year beginning July 1. The money had previously been allocated by the legislature, but was recently removed from Hogan’s proposed 2020-21 budget.
“Marin has brought the orchestra to unprecedented heights and we will always be grateful for her vision and leadership,” Barry Rosen, the chairman of the BSO board of directors, said in the release.
A BSO spokeswoman said Alsop will continue to help govern OrchKids, the program that she founded and that attempts to bring about social change by providing free music lessons, meals and homework help to 2,000 students who attend schools located in impoverished neighborhoods. Alsop created OrchKids in 2008 with $100,000 of her own money, but it is part of the BSO.
A renowned protege of the composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein, Alsop has long sought opportunities to promote female artists and in particular, conductors and composers. She is a passionate devotee of contemporary music, and lead he BSO’s New Music Festival in 2017 and 2018. During her tenure, she commissioned more than 35 world premieres and performed many rarely heard new works.
The BSO recorded 14 albums under her leadership, and in 2018, she presided over a tour of the United Kingdom and Ireland. It was the symphony’s first international tour in 13 years.
Alsop’s decision culminates a long and eventful period in the BSO’s history.
Her beginning in Baltimore in 2007 was rocky. The symphony’s musicians publicly attempted to prevent Alsop from being appointed, arguing that the seven-month search process ended prematurely and without the board having fully considered other candidates.
Musicians said at the time that they wanted more of a voice in the process; some observers interpreted their objections as an example of the well-documented sexism that female conductors have traditionally encountered.
Those tensions appeared to have mended, and Alsop and the musicians settled into a productive working relationship.
“The musicians are proud of what we have accomplished under Marin’s leadership,” said Brian Prechtl, a BSO percussionist and chairman of the Players Committee, the union representing the musicians. “Marin’s ability to draw listeners and community into greater understanding and relationship with the music and the musicians sets a new standard across the orchestral world.”
But behind the scenes, Alsop seems to have felt marginalized. In a rare public expression of frustration last fall, Alsop criticized aspects of how the BSO is run and hinted that she was considering winding up her tenure in Baltimore when her contract expired.
“I find this is a difficult institution to get air time in because we don’t talk about the art first," Alsop said during a November meeting of a state work group tasked with restoring the BSO to solvency.
“Nobody ever talks to me. Barely,” she said. "There’s no place to actually say these things safely, so I’m going to say them here.”
Moreover, the timing is right for Alsop to make a move. In many professions, a leader in her 60s would be viewed as nearing the end of her career. But conductors in their 60s often are just hitting their prime. For instance, Herbert von Karajan presided over the Berlin Philharmonic Symphony until just before his death in 1989 at the age of 81.
And in recent years, Alsop’s star internationally has been on the rise.
From 2012 to 2019, she was conductor of Brazil’s Sao Paulo State Symphony Orchestra. In 2013, she when she picked up an especially prestigious plum when she mounted the podium for the Last Night of the Proms in London’s Royal Albert Hall — the first female conductor in the event’s 118-year history.
More recently, she was a driving force between “All Together: A Global Ode to Joy," a joint project with New York’s Carnegie Hall that will have her leading nine orchestras on five continents in performances of Ludwig Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy". (This is the 250th anniversary of the famed composer’s birth.)
Despite maintaining the hectic globe-trotting schedule of an international conductor, Alsop seemed to genuinely love Baltimore. She, her partner and their teenage son live in Cockeysville, and from time to time, she could be spotted browsing the produce aisle at Wegman’s grocery store in Hunt Valley.