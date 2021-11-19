Baltimore School for Arts students shoot Netflix video in collaboration with Lin-Manuel Miranda for new film ‘tick, tick...BOOM!’

Students from the Baltimore School for the Arts are getting their chance this week to share the spotlight with Tony-winning Broadway star Lin-Manuel Miranda. The juniors in the school’s musical theater class appeared Friday in a video promoting the release of Netflix’ new movie “tick, tick... BOOM!”
The Baltimore students were among the aspiring teen singers, dancers, actors and musicians from five performing arts programs nationwide selected to produce a 60-second video featuring their interpretation of the late “Rent” playwright and composer Jonathan Larson’s inspirational ballad, “Louder than Words.”
The video, which contains brief remarks from Miranda, who directed the film, is available for viewing on the Netflix Film Club’s YouTube channel, providing the teens with a potential audience of hundreds of millions of viewers.
“As you may know, I got my start in my school’s performing arts program,” Miranda says in the video.
“These programs are vital not only to the entertainment industry but to our culture. It’s important for us to celebrate the next generation of actors, singers and performers. So in the spirit of reaching for the stars and pursuing your dreams, we invited schools from across the country to help us celebrate the debut of ‘tick, tick ... BOOM! on Netflix.”
The film is a retelling of Larson’s life through the frame of his autobiographical musical-in-progress, “tick, tick ...BOOM!” The main character is a struggling composer named Jon who’s about to celebrate his 30th birthday. Jon worries he’s throwing his life away and wonders if he should abandon his dreams for a more stable future.
Tragically, Larson died in 1996 from an aneurysm the night before what would be his breakthrough show, “Rent,” opened off-Broadway.
In addition to the Baltimore School for the Arts, the other three school and one youth theater involved in the project are Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing & Visual Arts in Dallas, Texas; The Chicago School for the Arts in Chicago, Illinois; the Los Angeles County High School for the Arts in Los Angeles, California and TADA! Youth Theater in New York, New York.
The Baltimore high school turned itself upside down for a month after Netflix approached administrators earlier this fall about the video, according to the principal, Rosiland Cauthen.
“When we heard that Netflix and Lin-Manuel were involved, our eyes lit up,” Cauthen said. Miranda is the actor/author/composer who created the musical behemoth, “Hamilton.” “Right away, we said, ‘let’s make this happen.”
Ultimately, almost 40 students from every discipline at the school — including visual arts and stage design — and half a dozen faculty members participated in the 4.5-minute video. The students worked on the video during class time, they worked on it after school, and they worked on it during weekends.
“We really played up the spirit of collaboration,” Cauthen said. “Here in our building we have filmmakers, music students, theater kids and dancers. Shooting this musical theater video became an experience of bringing people together. And collaboration is the direction in which the art world is moving.”
Cauthen doesn’t know how the Baltimore school was selected to participate in a project about, but finds it serendipitous; alumna Tracie Thoms performed the role of the attorney Joanne Jefferson in the 2005 film adaptation of “Rent.”
Junior Amirah Peay, 17, of Baltimore directed the video and found that the message in “Louder Than Words,” struck a chord with her.
“The song is about taking your chance at life” Amirah said. “Even if you have to kick yourself, just go out and do it.
“Jonathan Larson was a regular person. He had dreams that apply to our lives. We are students at an arts school. We’re teenagers, and we have things we want to accomplish. What does that life look like to us?”
Baltimore’s submission was sent to Netflix, which combined it with videos from the other four schools and whittled it down to a tight 60 seconds. The video flies by in a nanosecond, cutting between students from one school to the next.
But at least one scene depicts a long, narrowed windowed hallway of the Mount Vernon high school. The camera shows students dancing, apparently to the soundtrack of Larson’s words. Others sit on the floor, their eyes glued to textbooks.
In another snippet, viewers can spot curly-haired Hassan Aziz, 17, of Baltimore in his yellow hoodie standing in front of the red velvet curtain on the high school stage and singing “actions speak louder...”
Hassan said participating in the video forced him to tackle his “immense stage fright.”
“Singing ‘Happy Birthday’ in front of people is an issue for me,” he said. “For this project I really had to step up. I learned that I’m not as terrible as I think I am.”
Latest Entertainment
Though the brevity of the video makes it difficult to focus on the faces or voices of specific Baltimore students, the message comes through loud and clear: these are the Jonathan Larsons and Lin-Manuel Mirandas of tomorrow. They are the next generation of performing superstars.