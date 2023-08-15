With help of a new state tax credit, ‘The Wiz’ could put Baltimore on the map again as a Broadway tryout town

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Polish up your ruby slippers.

In six weeks, a much talked-about Broadway-bound production of “The Wiz” will ease on down the road and into the Hippodrome Theatre for its world premiere — pouring millions of dollars into the local economy and potentially elevating Baltimore’s importance nationwide as a theater destination.

The revival of “The Wiz,” the iconic, 1975 all-Black musical retelling of “The Wizard of Oz,” will be the first show to take advantage of financial incentives the Maryland General Assembly approved last year. The program provides $2 million in tax credits to a theatrical production that has spent at least $10 million in the state to mount a Broadway tryout or to originate a new national tour, according to Hippodrome president Ron Legler.

The boost to the Baltimore’s economy from “The Wiz” will begin to be felt in the next few weeks, as the cast and crew move into town and begin hiring carpenters, purchasing hardware supplies, renting hotel rooms and patronizing local restaurants.

“‘The Wiz’ will provide between 10 and 12 weeks of extra work for our local unions,” Legler said during a recent sneak preview of the production at the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center, the complex where the Hippodrome is located. “We’re taking all of the work that goes into making a theatrical production before it opens on Broadway and bringing it here to Maryland.”

The program, which became law on July 1, 2022, is similar to the state’s tax credit for films, which over the decades has brought crews for streaming series such as “House of Cards” and “Veep” to Baltimore. The theater credits will be capped at $4 million annually for five years and will expire in 2027, unless a new law is passed to renew them.

While any theater in Maryland is eligible to apply for the credits, just a handful — the Hippodrome, Baltimore Center Stage, Everyman Theatre, the Olney Theatre Center and Round House Theater — hold the union contracts with the Actors’ Equity Association that are required to mount Broadway productions. Legler said he already has plans to use the tax credits to launch two national tours from the Hippodrome during the 2024-25 season, though he declined to identify them.

Since Maryland is among just a handful of states that offer tax credits for live theater, “The Wiz” could be the first in a series of big, splashy new musicals and plays to get their start in Charm City.

“The producers select the cities where their shows try out,” said Rich Jaffe, CEO of Broadway Across America, which operates the Hippodrome and is one of the nation’s largest presenters of touring Broadway musicals. “But as often as we can, we will encourage producers to choose Baltimore over other cities.”

Schele Williams, director of "The Wiz," speaks at a news conference announcing the return of the show to the Hippodrome for shows Sept. 23-30. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

What makes the tryout of “The Wiz” in Baltimore meaningful is that the groundbreaking musical has deep roots here. In 1974, it was audiences at Baltimore’s Morris A. Mechanic Theatre that helped get the original production on its feet before it moved to New York and made history. And it starred the Baltimore native and Tony Award-winning actor André De Shields as The Wiz.

“The Wiz” was the first musical to have an all-Black cast and an all-Black production team of the director, designers and crew members.

By updating the setting of L. Frank Baum’s original story from the Kansas prairies to Harlem’s urban surroundings, by combining gospel, soul, blues and R&B music, and by exploring such themes as slavery, emancipation, the Great Migration and endurance despite devastating odds, the musical quickly became — and remains — a cultural touchstone for Black Americans.

The Broadway production picked up seven Tony Awards, including for best musical. Four years later, in 1978, “The Wiz” was made into a movie starring Diana Ross and Michael Jackson.

“Everyone has a home that they’ve come from or where they want to go,” Brian Anthony Moreland, the show’s lead producer, said at the sneak preview. “Everyone is on a journey. And that’s what ‘The Wiz’ provides: a safe space, a soft landing, a home for everyone.”

Maryland first lady Dawn Flythe Moore said at the preview that she first saw “The Wiz” as a child with her mother in her home state of New York.

“The arts changed the trajectory of my life,” she said. “I love musicals, but ‘The Wiz’ is my absolute favorite.”

“The Wiz” will run from Sept. 23-30. After leaving Baltimore, it will tour the U.S. for six months before opening on Broadway in spring 2024. The preshow demand for tickets, Legler said, has been so strong that the producers have added an extra performance, the show’s ninth, to the Hippodrome’s calendar.

The Baltimore tryout also marks a vindication of sorts for the community leaders who backed the 13-year, $62 million renovation of the Hippodrome, a 109-year-old former vaudeville palace. It reopened in 2004 to considerable fanfare amid glowing promises of rebirth that took nearly two decades to materialize.

The Hippodrome in Baltimore

In the 1970s and 1980s, Baltimore was among a handful of cities, including New Haven, Connecticut; Boston and Philadelphia, that became known as “tryout towns” where producers could work out small flaws in shows before the casts took bows on Broadway.

But by the early 1990s, Baltimore began to fall off the theater world’s radar.

As technical demands for such blockbuster shows as “The Phantom of the Opera” became increasingly sophisticated, these productions bypassed the 1,600-seat Mechanic Theatre, where live theater in Baltimore primarily was staged, in favor of larger and more modern venues in nearby cities such as the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.

National tours of megahits like “Wicked” and “Hamilton” settled down in Washington for extended runs, and took an extra year or two before venturing into Baltimore. Not surprisingly, audiences at the Hippodrome began to decline.

Legler is optimistic that the new tax incentives will reverse that trend.

“Baltimore used to be a leader in the theater community,” he said. “We want to bring that back.”

The last show to try out in Baltimore before going to Broadway was Keenan Scott II’s “Thoughts of a Colored Man,” which originated in Syracuse, moved to Center Stage in fall 2019 for further development, and transferred to the Big Apple in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of the producers behind “Thoughts of a Colored Man,” including Moreland and Kandi Burruss, also are involved in “The Wiz.”

Though Broadway tryouts and national tours have similar economic impacts, it’s only the former that burnishes Baltimore’s image as a cultural mecca.

Theater lovers find tryouts exciting because they get to experience a new show ahead of the crowd — and at ticket prices significantly lower than on Broadway. And unlike national tours, Broadway tryouts are cast with the same stars who soon will take the stage in New York.

With one exception, every performer who appears in “The Wiz” in Baltimore also will appear on Broadway, according to the show’s director, Schele Williams — including Baltimore native Melody Betts, playing the dual role of Auntie Em and Evilene, the Wicked Witch of the West. For contractual reasons, the role of “The Wiz” will be performed in Baltimore by actor Alan Mingo Jr. and on Broadway by Wayne Brady, a comedian who is the host of CBS’ “Let’s Make a Deal.” It was officially announced Monday that Nichelle Lewis, who was in a national tour of “Hairspray” and competed on “American Idol,” will play Dorothy.

During the sneak preview, Williams recalled seeing “The Wiz” for the first time in 1978 as a girl in Dayton, Ohio, with her mother.

“I saw a little Black girl on stage, and that told me that my dream was possible,” Williams said. “I heard music that spoke to my soul. I saw dancing unlike anything I had seen our bodies do. It was an invitation to belong on the American stage, and that has never left me.”

Ron Legler, president of the Hippodrome Theatre at the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center, announces the return of "The Wiz" to the Hippodrome. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

It’s fitting, perhaps, that Baltimore has been following its own perilous yellow brick road in recent years. Like Dorothy, the Scarecrow and the Cowardly Lion, Charm City has been beset by challenges ranging from the Freddie Gray uprising to the pandemic that have deferred, but not destroyed, its aspirations for a better future.

It’s not impossible, Legler thinks, that this production of “The Wiz” could help transform Baltimore into its own, crab-encrusted version of the Emerald City.

“The Hippodrome has been around for 11 generations,” Legler said. “I think Baltimore’s heart is in the Hippodrome, and Baltimore’s heart is in this show.

“‘The Wiz’ is part of who we are.”