Where you can find Baltimore’s bougiest brunches

Break out that designer maxi dress for this seafood-centric restaurant nestled at the bottom of the Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore. Dine alfresco with views of the Inner Harbor while consuming fresh seafood and sipping frozen, boozy drinks, such as the strawberry froze and bourbon slush. Or eat inside at the plush leather booths or at the restaurant-length bar. Order the Instagram-worthy shrimp and grits or get the decadent seafood omelet, with Maryland crab, shrimp, asparagus, gruyere cheese, served with oven roasted fingerling potatoes and mixed fruit or the royal shellfish tower with 18 oysters , 12 clams, nine mussels, two lobster tails, two Alaskan king crab legs, eight shrimp cocktail, two scallop carpaccio and two bigeye tuna poke.