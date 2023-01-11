BOPA’s board to replace CEO Donna Drew Sawyer, who resigned Tuesday

Donna Drew Sawyer ended four years of tumultuous leadership Tuesday when she resigned as CEO of the Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts.

The organization released a statement Tuesday saying that Sawyer’s resignation is effective immediately. BOPA said it will immediately begin a search for her successor.

Brian D. Lyles, chairman of BOPA’s board, thanked Sawyer for her contributions and said he would be “working directly with senior leadership to ensure daily operations are maintained, as we continue our efforts on behalf of the citizens of Baltimore. We are fully committed to a robust and constructive partnership with the Mayor, City Council members and other community leaders.”

Sawyer’s resignation comes after BOPA received an ultimatum from Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott.

“I am proud of the work that my team and I have accomplished during my tenure, and I wish BOPA every success going forward as it continues to uplift and enable the tremendous creatives who are vital to the social, economic and civic fabric of communities across Baltimore City,” said Sawyer.

