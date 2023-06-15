Baltimore City Council cut $1.7 million from BOPA’s budget, leaving unanswered questions about Artscape

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Baltimore City Council sliced its annual allocation to the Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts (BOPA) by 75% on Wednesday, deepening the confusion around the fate of the quasi-governmental organization and the planned relaunch of Artscape, the city’s beloved annual outdoor arts festival.

Everyone involved, from BOPA to the City Council to Mayor Brandon Scott’s office, seems determined that the $1.7 million slashed from the arts group’s proposed $2.6 million 2023-24 budget won’t prevent Artscape from going on as planned in late September, following three years in which the festival shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cuts to BOPA, officials say, could be temporary. Importantly, the reductions do not affect the $300,000 in Creative Baltimore grants for local artists that the city funds and that BOPA administers.

“We remain totally committed to the success of Artscape,” Tonya Miller Hall, who heads the mayor’s Office of Arts & Culture, wrote in a statement to The Baltimore Sun. “At this point we’re continuing to collaborate with BOPA, and Artscape will move forward without interruption no matter what.”

Todd Yuhanick, BOPA’s interim executive director, wrote in an email to The Sun that the upcoming festival is fully funded. He added: “Artscape planning in on-track, and we’re excited to be back after a three-year hiatus.”

‘Safeguarding funding for the arts’

But the severity of Wednesday’s cuts, coupled with the wave of negative publicity that BOPA has endured for the past six months, is escalating the anxiety level of institutions along the festival’s route that are attempting to make plans for the fall.

For example, the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra has scheduled its annual gala to coincide with Artscape — a gala introducing the symphony’s new music director, Jonathon Heyward, who will preside over a free public concert at Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall on Sept. 24.

For now, the institutions are remaining upbeat.

Mark C. Hanson, the BSO’s president and CEO, wrote in a statement to The Sun: “We have strategically planned Jonathon Heyward’s public debut to align with the Artscape festival and remain committed to moving forward with this plan as intended.”

Chris Hart, director of communications for the University of Baltimore, said the school is taking “a wait-and-see attitude.”

Both the University of Baltimore and the Maryland Institute College of Art will have begun their fall semesters by the time Artscape opens. These campuses will be packed with thousands of students and faculty members even before Artscape brings up to 350,000 visitors to the area over a three-day weekend. This is the first time Artscape will conflict with the school year. Previous festivals were held in July.

“We would love to have conversations with BOPA about Artscape,” Hart said. “We want to help out as much as we can. We are your neighbors.”

The cuts have followed a tumultuous six months for BOPA, which in addition to mounting the city’s festivals and the farmers markets, also administers grants to local artists and organizations, runs the city’s film office and manages the Bromo Seltzer Arts Tower and other sites.

The new year had barely begun before BOPA was buffeted by the departure of CEO Donna Drew Sawyer. She resigned Jan. 10 after the agency announced that it was canceling the 2023 annual Martin Luther King Day parade, and a furious Scott called for Sawyer’s ouster. (The mayor’s office later organized its own parade.)

BOPA came into the crosshairs again last month when it was revealed that Sawyer had attempted to trademark the “Artscape” name, an effort foiled by the city’s legal team, which described the trademark application as a “misappropriation.”

City Councilman Zeke Cohen held a news conference June 1 to propose reallocating $1 million from BOPA’s budget to the Enoch Pratt Free Library. That proposal was promptly shot down by City Council President Nick Mosby and Eric Costello, chairman of the Ways & Means Committee, who said that such a cut “would obviously have a catastrophic impact on the city’s vibrant arts community,” and described it as “categorically irresponsible.”

Costello said Wednesday that the $1.7 million cut only appears more draconian than Cohen’s proposal. The council’s Wednesday vote won’t necessarily withhold the funds permanently from BOPA, he said, while Cohen’s plan would have funneled them to another organization.

This is the second time in two years that the City Council has cut funds from BOPA’s proposed budget but held out the promise of restoring the money if the organization adopts internal reforms. The $196,000 trimmed from BOPA’s 2022-23 budget, initially described as provisional, became permanent.

“There are very severe concerns related to the governance of that organization [BOPA] which, simply put, is broken,” Costello told the city Board of Estimates on Wednesday afternoon. ”Significant changes need to be made and those changes need to be made immediately.”

In essence, under the budget plan adopted Wednesday, BOPA will receive an allocation of $881,752 that will fund its first fiscal quarter. The mayor’s office will appoint a commission that will recommend reforms to BOPA.

“If we see demonstrable progress,” Costello said, “the council will consider making additional appropriations.”

He said that the City Council will evaluate BOPA’s funding on a quarterly basis.

“This is about safeguarding funding for the arts,” Hall wrote in her statement, “not about cutting it or taking it away.”

Plans for Artscape lack details

Thousands of people attend Artscape 2019 in Baltimore. The festival typically draws up to 350,000 visitors to the city. (Xavier Plater / Baltimore Sun)

Adding to the confusion, plans for this year’s Artscape have been slow to emerge. And even those details that have been released have been subject to change.

For instance, BOPA announced last October with considerable fanfare that the 2023 festival would expand from three days to five days and would run Sept. 20-24. At some point since then, the festival quietly was scaled back to three days. Now it will run from 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, through 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, according to BOPA’s website.

It is not always apparent whether BOPA or the mayor’s office is taking the lead on Artscape. Yuhanick wrote that BOPA is “chiefly responsible for the organization and presentation of Artscape,” while Hall wrote that “at this point we’re continuing to collaborate with BOPA.”

Also up in the air is a $1.5 million allocation the city secured from the state for the purpose of relaunching Artscape this fall. While those funds must be used for no other purpose than mounting the festival, it wasn’t immediately clear whether the grant money will be administered by BOPA as was originally planned, or by the city.

If the city Office of Arts & Culture becomes responsible for allocating that $1.5 million and the $1.7 million cuts become set in stone, it would appear to put BOPA out of the business of mounting festivals and large-scale city celebrations, at least for now.

According to a revenue analysis prepared by BOPA at the City Council’s request, 77.5% of the organization’s budget was supplied by the city, state of Maryland and federal government for the first nine months of the current fiscal year. Program fees supplied 16.6% of BOPA’s total revenues, while individual and corporate donations accounted for 6%.

Costello attempted to reassure BOPA staff members that their jobs are safe. “We value the individuals who work at BOPA tirelessly every single day to uplift the arts in this city,” he said.

BOPA has released a handful of details about Artscape 2023, which begins in 99 days.

The agency has issued a call for vendors and is publicizing the locations of the four musical stages: Mount Royal Station on the MICA campus; Mount Royal Avenue and Mosher Street; Charles Street and North Avenue; and Charles Street and North 20th Street. The festival’s footprint also will include the neighborhoods of Mount Vernon and Bolton Hill as usual.

But the musical headliners have not yet been announced, a traffic plan has not yet been released, and the Artscape website lacks a map pointing to such key locations as the artists’ marketplace or food trucks.

Yuhanick promised that festivalgoers won’t have to wait more than a few weeks to get answers to these key questions.

“Announcements about musical performers and other details will be made very soon,” he wrote.