Folk music icon Bob Dylan to perform two shows in Baltimore for Thanksgiving weekend

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Folk singing legend Bob Dylan is bringing his “Rough and Rowdy Ways” to Baltimore for two shows on Thanksgiving weekend.

The 82-year-old singer brings his tour, named after his 39th album, to Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall Nov. 24 and 25, according to a Baltimore Symphony Orchestra news release.

Advertisement

Tickets will go on sale Friday at bsomusic.org/events. Prices have not yet been announced, but in other venues on the tour, tickets have started at around $60.

“Rough and Rowdy Ways” was Dylan’s first album since the songwriter picked up the 2016 Nobel Prize for Literature, and Rolling Stone called it “an absolute classic” that possessed “the bleak majesty of latter-day Dylan albums ... yet it goes beyond them, tapping even deeper into cosmic American mysteries.”

Advertisement

The songwriter has played Baltimore several times in his half-century career, most recently in 2019 when he brought his Never-Ending Tour to the University of Maryland Baltimore County.

Though the concert will be at the Meyerhoff, the BSO will not be performing with the singer. Dylan’s appearances will launch the “Live at the Meyerhoff” performance series in which the organization will rent out its acoustically pristine hall for popular music concerts and other events, the release said.