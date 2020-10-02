Baltimore Museum of Art to sell 3 paintings, including Warhol’s ‘The Last Supper,’ to fund diversity initiatives

Andy Warhol’s “The Last Supper” is packing up the cutlery and getting ready to move out of Baltimore.
The Baltimore Museum of Art’s board of trustees voted Thursday night to sell three paintings at auction later this fall in an effort to expand ongoing diversity initiatives.
The three artworks — Warhol’s monumental 1986 silkscreen, “The Last Supper,” Brice Marden’s "3″ and “1957-G” by Clyfford Still, an artist who lived for a decade in Westminister, are expected to fetch more than $65 million, according to museum director Christopher Bedford.
The works by Marden and Still will go under the gavel this fall at Sotheby’s Auction House, while the Warhol will be sold at private auction.
Funds from the sale will be used to create an endowment for the care of the collection. Interest from that endowment will be used to increase staff salaries, eliminate admission fees for special exhibitions and offer evening hours in an effort to reach an under-served audience.
“It’s impossible to stand behind a diversity, equity, justice and inclusion agenda as an art museum unless you’re living those ideals inside your walls,” Bedford said.