Please touch the artwork: Baltimore Museum of Art opens expanded education center after $2.5 million renovation

Eight-year-old Aiden Tull tumbled into the Baltimore Museum of Art on Monday and couldn’t wait to put his great, big, sticky fingers all over the works of art.

Neither could 8-year-old Kennedy Ladd nor 9-year-old Lotus Johnson nor even 8-year-old Ardyn Redmon, even if what Ardyn most wanted to do was to curl up in one of the colorful bean bag chairs known as “dew drops” and take a quick nap.

The other three shouted to one another as they ran between the stainless steel bars of Mary Hamilton’s floor-to-ceiling sculpture titled “Topophilia,” occasionally stopping to pluck the bars like a harp or to press their hands through the gaps between the metal, wriggling their fingers like trapped fish.

And the museum staff couldn’t have been more thrilled.

“Folks come into the museum, and they’ve got their stroller and their young children, and there’s an immediate: ‘Don’t touch. We look with our eyes, not with our hands,’” said Verónica Betancourt, the museum’s interim chief education officer.

“The Joseph Center is a space that turns that on its head. It is designed for kids first.”

Aiden and his friends were part of a group from the Greenmount West Community Center giving a test run to the newly expanded and re-imagined Joseph Education Center, which opens to the public Sunday.

A 5,000-square-foot center initially debuted in 2015, funded by a $3 million gift from Baltimore philanthropists Mark and Patricia Joseph. The center was a great success. It frequently was jammed on weekend afternoons with more than 200 kids and adults.

But after eight years, the Josephs could see that improvements were needed.

The entrance for school groups was poorly organized, with kids dumping their coats and backpacks into laundry hampers. The sinks in the makers’ studio were too high for pint-size patrons to reach. And the digital revolution had mostly passed the education center by. The couple decided to donate an additional $2.5 million to modernize and expand the center by 625 square feet.

‘The kids certainly are having fun’

Ardyn Redmon, 8, left, and other children from Greenmount West Community Center play in the new art installation "Dew Drop Inn" at the Baltimore Museum of Art. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

The Josephs have a long history of supporting educational efforts, particularly those aimed at benefiting Baltimore Public Schools students.

Mark Joseph was president of the Baltimore City Board of School Commissioners from 1975 to 1980. Patricia Joseph is a former dean at Stevenson University, and the couple helped found the Baltimore School for the Arts.

The museum hired the architectural firm of Quinn Evans to design the renovation, and the Whiting-Turner Contracting Co. to build it.

But while the renovated center focuses on educational opportunities for kids, it also is designed to appeal to adults. It wasn’t just Aiden who was drawn to Mary Flanagan’s stainless steel sculpture, which takes the shape of the Baltimore Harbor Tunnel; donor Mark Joseph also had a hard time keeping his hands off it.

“The kids certainly are having fun,” said Joseph, as Kennedy held two stained-glass squares to her eyes in the section of the education center exploring artistic materials. “This is exactly what we wanted.”

It’s not unusual for museums to have spaces set aside for education. But Museum Director Asma Naeem said that few have devoted as many resources as the BMA to engaging young visitors.

“When I was a young mother with three kids under the age of 5, I was constantly racking my head of what to do with these kids on the weekends, especially when the weather wasn’t nice,” she said.

“I would frequently go to museums. But most museums are not geared toward families with young kids. They most likely put you into one small room. Maybe they have a spot in a gallery that says ‘Kids you can touch this.’”

A rare exception was Washington’s National Building Museum, which has set aside a large space devoted to engaging children with the foundational concepts of art, architecture and history.

That’s the spirit that the Joseph Center is attempting to emulate by sneaking in learning opportunities about artists and the materials they use behind the bright primary colors and the multiple opportunities to get messy.

‘The artist says you can make up your own rules’

Baltimore Museum of Arts director Asma Naeem, center, talks with Ardyn Redmon, 8, right, and Lotus Johnson, 9, over a game of chess in the Experience Gallery. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Visitors enter the center through the Experience Gallery, where they are greeted by three interactive installations created by artists: Flanagan’s “Topophilia”; Derrick Adams’ “Dew Drop Inn,” a playroom with bright colors and bean bag chairs adorned with oversized arms, hair and other creature features; and Pablo Helguera’s “Flower of Ancient Games,” with five petal-shaped wooden tables that have game boards from different cultures integrated into the tabletops, from mancala (Africa) to backgammon (Iran) and chess (India).

“The artist says you can make up your own rules,” Betancourt said, “but everyone at the table has to agree what the rules are.”

The education center has two artmaking studios: a dry studio where visitors can sketch and draw and a wet studio equipped with watercolors, charcoal and glue guns. There is classroom space that can accommodate up to 30 students, and a wall of interactive, pullout Discovery Drawers. Half are dedicated to showing kids how a particular artist works, from the 20th-century painter Henri Matisse to the 21st stained glass artist Raúl de Nieves, and half to materials as different as sawdust and ink.

Betancourt has a doctorate in art education, and each of the three artists selected to create the permanent installations have backgrounds as educators.

“We really wanted to create multiple points of entry for kids of different ages,” Betancourt said.

For instance, Adams’ “Dew Drop Inn” exudes a playful sense of humor that will appeal to the museum’s youngest visitors. But teens and adults can play a card game similar to “Go Fish.” Instead of sea horses and sharks, players match pairs of 20 artworks from the BMA’s collection that were created by Black artists such as Zoë Charlton, Jonathan Lyndon Chase and Valerie Maynard.

And then there’s the “Wall of Wonders,” two walls of video screens situated directly above the Discovery Drawers. Each screen displays a running loop of high-resolution close-ups of artworks in the BMA’s collection.

Kwame Huddleston, 24, the community center’s cultural director, and intern Taeveon Carter, 17 came over to help the kids sort through the drawers. But their attention was quickly caught by Jack Whitten’s monumental painting, “9.11.01,″ which filled one screen, and Amy Sherald’s “Planes, rockets and the spaces in between” on another.

Huddleston wanted to know whether the art on the screens was part of the museum’s African collection, and was told that these and other works by Black artists were on view throughout the museum.

“Can we see them?” he asked.