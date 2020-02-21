On a recent bright Friday afternoon, the sun lit up the giant movie projector — the one originally installed in the Pikes in the 1930s — that’s now stationed outside and near the marquee. A steady stream of customers came through the door, and Fykes said NextAct has catered to movie lovers from as far away as Texas. A man who drove to the theater from Philadelphia told Fykes he made the trip specifically because he wanted to support a black-owned business.