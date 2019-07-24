Everything you need to know about Billy Joel and seeing him at Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards and live music haven’t been exactly strangers — Maryland native Joan Jett played a postgame concert outside the stadium in 2003, and this season’s Women of Country Music series will be bringing Natalie Stovall (Aug. 2), Carter Faith (Aug. 9) and Ruthie Collins (Aug. 23) to the ballpark for postgame performances. But Billy’s show will be the first big-time rock concert to play OPACY since it opened; it seems owner Peter Angelos was no fan of rock and roll, and in 1994 vetoed plans for a concert featuring Pink Floyd and The Rolling Stones. Six years later, he was just as determined, assuring The Sun he was “not going to have [Oriole Park] become some kind of honky tonk for various and sundry rock 'n' roll bands.” The next generation of Angeloses, sons John and Lou, who are now running the team, seems a bit more accepting. Which raises an important question: Is it too late to book that Floyd/Stones show?