Written in 1788, Mozart’s Symphony No. 40 marks one of the composer’s rare ventures into more agitated material: It is one of only two symphonies Mozart composed in a minor key. The Beethoven, written between 1801 and 1802, is sunny by contrast, despite the fact that the composer was coming to terms with his hearing loss while writing it. In a letter penned around the same time, Beethoven confessed that he had contemplated suicide, but his commitment to composing stayed his hand.