The best quotes from ‘The Wire’ as Baltimore-based show marks 20th anniversary

‘The Wire’ is known for its excellent writing and memorable dialogue. Here are some of our favorite quotes from characters in the HBO series.
‘The street is the street. Always.’ -Avon Barksdale
Season 2, Episode 12
‘You come at the king, you best not miss.’ -Omar Little
Season 1, Episode 8
‘It’s Baltimore, gentlemen. The gods will not save you.’ - Ervin H. Burrell
Season 3, Episode 3
‘A man must have a code.’ -William ‘Bunk’ Moreland
Season 1, Episode 7
‘He was a dead man when he opened his mouth. He just walking around not knowing it.’ -Marlo Stanfield
Season 5, Episode 2
‘You play in dirt, you get dirty.’ – James ‘Jimmy’ McNulty
Season 4, Episode 11
‘One thieving politician trumps 22 dead bodies? Good to know.’ – Cedric Daniels
Season 5, Episode 1
‘Money ain’t got no owners. Only spenders.’ -Omar Little
Season 4, Episode 4
‘We’re building something here, detective. We’re building it from scratch. All the pieces matter.’ -Lester Freamon
Season 1, Episode 6
‘It’s Baltimore. No one lives forever.’- Thomas ‘Tommy’ Carcetti
Season 5, Episode 3