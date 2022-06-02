Entertainment

The best quotes from ‘The Wire’ as Baltimore-based show marks 20th anniversary

Baltimore Sun
‘The Wire’ is known for its excellent writing and memorable dialogue. Here are some of our favorite quotes from characters in the HBO series.

"The game is the game. Always." -- Avon Barksdale (Wood Harris), "The Wire" (HBO)

‘The street is the street. Always.’ -Avon Barksdale

Season 2, Episode 12

As a lone-wolf stickup man who robs drug dealers, Omar Little (Michael Kenneth Williams) survived numerous attempts to take him out and always seemed to be one step ahead of the other gangsters who were gunning for him. (HBO)

‘You come at the king, you best not miss.’ -Omar Little

Season 1, Episode 8

"It's Baltimore, gentlemen. The gods will not save you." (HBO)

‘It’s Baltimore, gentlemen. The gods will not save you.’ - Ervin H. Burrell

Season 3, Episode 3

Bunk (Wendell Pierce) picks up Omar (Michael K. Williams) from jail. (Paul Schiraldi, HBO)

‘A man must have a code.’ -William ‘Bunk’ Moreland

Season 1, Episode 7

Actor Jamie Hector portrays the character Marlo Stanfield on HBO's "The Wire." (Schiraldi/Paul Schiraldi Photography)

‘He was a dead man when he opened his mouth. He just walking around not knowing it.’ -Marlo Stanfield

Season 5, Episode 2

Dominic West's character in "The Wire" attended Loyola for one year before dropping out and becoming a Baltimore police officer. (David Lee, HBO)

‘You play in dirt, you get dirty.’ – James ‘Jimmy’ McNulty

Season 4, Episode 11

Lance Reddick as Cedric Daniels (lance Reddick) in a scene from "The Wire." (Paul Schiraldi / HBO)

‘One thieving politician trumps 22 dead bodies? Good to know.’ – Cedric Daniels

Season 5, Episode 1

'The Wire's' Omar Little (Michael K. Williams) kills drug dealers and steals their money. (Nicole Rivellli / HBO)

‘Money ain’t got no owners. Only spenders.’ -Omar Little

Season 4, Episode 4

Another favorite: "You follow drugs, you get drug addicts and drug dealers. But you start to follow the money, and you don't know where the f--- it's gonna take you." -- Lester Freamon (Clarke Peters), "The Wire" (Screengrab via YouTube)

‘We’re building something here, detective. We’re building it from scratch. All the pieces matter.’ -Lester Freamon

Season 1, Episode 6

Aidan Gillen appears in a scene from "The Wire." (Nicole Rivellli, HBO)

‘It’s Baltimore. No one lives forever.’- Thomas ‘Tommy’ Carcetti

Season 5, Episode 3

