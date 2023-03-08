Bert Kreischer’s Fully Loaded Comedy Festival with Tiffany Haddish set for CFG Bank Arena stop in June

With Chris Rock’s live Netflix comedy special from the Hippodrome Theatre, the Royal Comedy 2023 tour at The Lyric later this month, Adam Sandler Live in April and now the CFG Bank Arena’s just-announced comedy festival, Baltimore seems to be hitting its funny bone.

Bert Kreischer’s Fully Loaded Comedy Festival takes the stage June 15 at the newly renovated downtown arena. The festival includes the stand-up comic Kreischer plus a lineup of comedians that includes Tiffany Haddish, Dave Attell, Big Jay Oakerson, Dan Soder and Tammy Pescatelli.

The oft-shirtless Kreischer is the star of Netflix’s “Hey Big Boy” and “The Cabin” and also the lead in a new action-comedy movie, “The Machine,” which opens in theaters May 26 and is based on his stand-up material about how he got his nickname (The Machine) from a college trip to Russia.

General tickets go on sale Friday, March 10, at 10 a.m., but a Ticketmaster presale begins today. More information at fullyloadedfestival.com.