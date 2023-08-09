Iconic pop singer Barry Manilow’s Baltimore concert will be ‘full of good feelings’

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The first (and only) time pop singer Barry Manilow performed in Baltimore, at what was then the 1st Mariner Arena, he was a decade younger.

Now, at 80 years old, Manilow — known for iconic ‘70s and ‘80s songs including “Could It Be Magic,” “I Write The Songs” and “Copacabana” — still gets a kick out of being on stage. Some musical artists have only a few hits, he told The Baltimore Sun in a phone interview in July.

“I’ve got enough to fill up the whole evening,” he said, “so it’s always a lot of fun to do that and to watch the audience go crazy.”

On Aug. 17, Manilow will bring that superstar energy back to Baltimore’s renovated and renamed CFG Bank Arena, one of seven concerts in his summer tour. It will be only his second show in the city, despite a decadeslong career that’s taken him across the country and around the world, including to nearby venues like Columbia’s Merriweather Post Pavilion.

In recent years, Manilow, a Grammy, Tony and Emmy award-winning singer, has been performing as part of a residency in Las Vegas, putting an end to monthslong tours.

But the longtime showman stays busy.

Manilow’s musical “Harmony,” created with lyricist Bruce Sussman, is set to finally debut on Broadway this fall. (He may bring a touch of that show with him to Baltimore.)

And his philanthropic work via The Manilow Music Project, which supports music education and has distributed more than $10 million in instruments and donations to schools and musicians nationwide, continues to make an impact.

The nonprofit began about 15 years ago and has long played a part in Manilow’s shows, like during his last Baltimore concert, when he donated a new Yamaha piano to Baltimore City Public Schools.

Earlier this month, Manilow announced that Mellasenah Indira Edwards, the Baltimore School for the Arts’ music department head, would receive $5,000 in cash plus another $5,000 to buy musical instruments for the school.

Manilow said he was concerned about reductions in funding for music classes and wanted to do his part to keep music in schools.

The following interview has been edited for length and clarity.

The last time you performed in Baltimore — which was also the first time you performed here — was a decade ago, in 2013. What was that show like?

I had been touring for years, before we did that. I don’t know why we hadn’t ever played Baltimore, but it seems to me that the reason we didn’t was because it’s only an hour from Washington, D.C.

It was a great show. But I never got to see Baltimore, at all, because it was a hit and run. We got there, we did the show and got on a plane right after the show and went to whatever the next city was.

Do you have any plans to experience Baltimore this time around?

It’s the same problem. When we do these little tours … they really are hit and runs, and I never get to see anything.

I used to tour a lot, being away from home for months at a time, and that kind of got to me. So we stopped doing that. Now, if we actually go out on the road, we do like six or eight shows, and then I can go home and play with the dogs. I needed my life back.

Did the renovation of CFG Bank Arena have anything to do with your return?

I do like the big arenas, they’re terribly exciting for me. I’m amazed that I can still actually have an audience in an arena like that.

That’s why we’re doing [the current mini tour]. It’s a pretty powerful show, because I’m one of the lucky guys that has enough songs that everybody knows. I can fill up the whole evening with songs that are familiar, and that’s very rare.

What song are you most excited to perform?

“Copacabana,” actually, because [audiences] really love Copa. And you know, it’s such a strange story. Because when we wrote this, we wrote it as a novelty song for one of my albums; I used to put a novelty song on every album. The record company … didn’t even think about releasing it as a single, because it was so odd.

A couple of radio stations found it and they started playing it, without the record company promoting it. And the listeners started to call in and request it. It started to go bigger and bigger and it jumped onto the pop charts. Out of every song I’ve ever done, Copa is the biggest and the most known song that I have in my catalog.

What’s it like getting on stage nowadays, compared to earlier in your career?

I haven’t had a hit record in so long, and yet we are sold out night after night, with screaming, yelling, applauding people. I stand in the wings and I say to my stage manager, ‘Is there anybody out there?’ And I’m really serious, because I don’t expect it after all these years, that there would still be an audience that big for me.

When we stopped [large-scale] touring, I didn’t want to retire or anything, I really do enjoy this.

Philanthropy has been a part of your shows, right?

Whenever we go on the road, we try to do something special. This time, we’re going to do a contest and pick, the city that we’re in, their favorite music teacher. We’ve done it three times so far, and it’s a very moving moment in the show … for us on the stage and for the audience, to cheer the music teachers on.

Meanwhile, “Harmony,” the musical you created with Bruce Sussman, is debuting on Broadway this fall. How did that come about?

We started working on this 25 years ago. After we finished writing it, we got a producer and we found a wonderful theater on the west coast in La Jolla, the [La Jolla Playhouse]. It opened with a wonderful cast of actors and beautiful reviews. We were right about to go into Broadway, the producers took us and showed us various theaters … and suddenly, they decided to put it on hold. And they put it on hold for three years. We had four productions of “Harmony.”

This time, we met a producer named Ken Davenport, and he is so crazy about the show that he actually did it, he actually was able to get this show into New York.

What is it about?

It’s about a six-man singing group called the Comedian Harmonists. They were a very, very popular singing group back in the 1920s and 30s, based in Germany, and they became hugely popular around the world … and Bruce and I had never heard of them.

The reason we don’t know the Comedian Harmonists is what “Harmony” is about. It’s an incredibly compelling story, about Nazis and World War II. And it’s funny, because they were funny.

Will you sing any of the songs from “Harmony” in Baltimore?

I might. There’s one or two that, even in a pop show, these two songs seem to work pretty well.

What do you expect from the audience at CFG Bank Arena?

My goal is for them to walk out feeling better than they did when they walked in. It’s a show that’s just full of good feelings and I think we all need that these days.

If you go

Barry Manilow performs at CFG Bank Arena, 201 W. Baltimore St., on Thursday, Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Ticket prices start at $14.50.