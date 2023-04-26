Barry Manilow to perform at Baltimore’s CFG Bank Arena in August

The last time pop singer Barry Manilow performed in Baltimore, it was magic. This time, it’s more like a miracle.

The 1970s music icon is set to take the stage at CFG Bank Arena on Aug. 17 at 7:30 p.m. for one night only. That’s exactly two months after Manilow celebrates his 80th birthday.

Manilow, whose hits include “Mandy,” “Copacabana,” and “I Write The Songs,” has over 50 top hits to his credit and more than 85 million albums sold worldwide. The Grammy, Tony and Emmy-award winning singer regularly does shows in Las Vegas and plans to perform at Radio City Music Hall in New York for a five-night stint beginning May 31.

His last show in Baltimore was a decade ago on April 20, 2013, at the 1st Mariner Arena, the same venue that has now undergone extensive renovations and reopened as CFG Bank Arena. (Tickets started at $19.99 and ahead of his concert performance, he donated a piano to Baltimore City Schools.)

A ticket presale begins Wednesday at 1 p.m. Fan club tickets — for those who are members — are on sale now. General admission tickets go on sale Friday. Ticket prices were unavailable.