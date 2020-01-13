Story: Another of Baltimore’s busiest drag queens, Brooklyn Heights is one of few full-time drag performers in the area. To make this work, she hustles six out of seven nights, performing between Baltimore (where she co-hosted the most recent Drag Awards with Betty O’Hellno) and heralded D.C. venues like The DC Eagle. She’s known as both a stellar performer and producer of drag events, and co-developed the “How the Queens Gave Christmas” benefit with Evon Michelle. This breadth means that she has some solid tips for how people should prepare for their first drag show, which she recites before every show: bring $1 bills to tip performers; “get drunk, have a good time;" obtain consent if you want to touch or take a picture with an entertainer; and “if we say or do anything to offend you, we don’t give a f*** about your feelings.”