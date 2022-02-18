Paul McCartney will play Baltimore this summer. Here are the details.

Former Beatle Paul McCartney will play Camden Yards on June 12, officials with the Baltimore Orioles officially announced Friday.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. Presale tickets for American Express card members will be available beginning Feb. 22, and tickets for Birdland members, or those with Orioles ticket plans, will go on sale Feb. 24. Team officials said they have not yet determined the number of tickets that will be set aside for Birdland members.
At an announcement inside the Eutaw Street warehouse at Camden Yards Friday morning, team officials revealed a jersey bearing McCartney’s name and the number 22.
The Baltimore show is part of McCartney’s Got Back tour that will kick off in April with shows on the West Coast and visit 13 US cities.
“This is about creating new long-lasting memories with this great ballpark,” said Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, who was a guest at the announcement.
Orioles executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias recalled seeing McCartney perform at the home ballpark of the Houston Astros while working in their front office. Camden Yards will join a list of MLB venues to host McCartney that also includes Washington’s Nationals Park, Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium and San Diego’s Petco Park.
“I’m going to circle this one on my calendar and make sure I’m not on the road,” Elias said. “I’ll definitely be here. I got to see him at a similar concert at Minute Maid Park back in [2012], and it was awesome, so I think to have that at Camden Yards is going to be one of the top moments in the long history of this place.”
McCartney will be the second performer ever to headline a stand-alone concert at Camden Yards since it opened in 1992. Billy Joel was the first during a sold out appearance in 2019.